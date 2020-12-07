ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated – CAKE

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) resulting from allegations that Cheesecake Factory may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, on March 23, 2020 and April 3, 2020, Cheesecake Factory said that its restaurants were "operating sustainably." In reality, the Company was losing around $6 million per week and did not disclose this information to investors. Cheesecake Factory also failed to disclose to investors that it informed landlords that the COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible to pay rent in April. On December 4, 2020, the Company announced that it will pay a $125,000 fine to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for making misleading statements.

On this news, Cheesecake Factory’s stock price fell $0.81 per share, or 2%, to close at $38.62 per share on December 4, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Cheesecake Factory shareholders. If you purchased securities of Cheesecake Factory please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2001.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

