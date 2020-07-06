ROSEN, A LONGSTANDING AND TOP RANKED GLOBAL INVESTOR FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Wirecard AG - WCAGY, WRCDF

NEW YORK, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Wirecard AG (OTC: WCAGY, WRCDF) resulting from allegations that Wirecard may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On June 18, 2020, the Company stunned investors by announcing the need to further delay publication of its financial results and revealing that about €1.9 billion ($2.1 billion) in cash has gone missing. The Company also warned loans up to €2 billion could be terminated. Further, the Company stated that Ernst & Young was unable to confirm the location of the cash in certain trust accounts and there was evidence that "spurious balance confirmations" had been provided.

On June 23, 2020, CNN reported that former Wirecard CEO, Markus Braun, was arrested in Germany "on suspicion of having inflated the digital payment company's balance sheet and sales[.]" Wirecard American depositary receipts have fallen over 75% following these revelations.

