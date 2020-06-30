ROSEN, A LONGSTANDING AND TOP RANKED GLOBAL INVESTOR FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Mylan N.V.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm - MYL

NEW YORK, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) between February 16, 2016 and May 7, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Mylan investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Mylan class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1889.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

The claims against Mylan arise from the Company's alleged misrepresentations and omissions regarding rampant abuses of federal quality control regulations, including at its Morgantown facility. Under a scheme implemented by Mylan's President, Mylan chemists manipulated quality control test data in order to create the facade that Mylan's drugs had achieved passing quality control results. In November 2016, a whistleblower reported Mylan's conduct to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. As a result of its violations, Mylan was ultimately forced to reveal that it would be dramatically "restructuring" its Morgantown facility, including by terminating hundreds of employees, and reported a surprise quarterly loss on May 7, 2019. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 25, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

