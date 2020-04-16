ROSEN, A RANKED AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against GSX Techedu Inc. - GSX

NEW YORK, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) resulting from allegations that GSX may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo More

On April 14, 2020, the investment analyst Citron Research issued a report on GSX entitled "GSX Techedu Inc – The Most Blatant Chinese Stock Fraud since 2011." The Citron Report alleged that GSX "is overstating revenue by up to 70% and should immediately halt trading and launch an internal investigation."

On this news, GSX's American depositary shares (or "ADSs") fell $1.73 per ADS over the rest of the trading day and the next trading day, or over 5%, to close at $29.67 per ADS on April 15, 2020, damaging investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by GSX's investors. If you purchased securities of GSX, please visit the firm's website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1841.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

lrosen@rosenlegal.com

pkim@rosenlegal.com

cases@rosenlegal.com

www.rosenlegal.com

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-a-ranked-and-leading-law-firm-announces-investigation-of-securities-claims-against-gsx-techedu-inc--gsx-301042349.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.