ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Zosano Pharma Corporation Investors of Important December 28 Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact Firm – ZSAN

The Rosen Law Firm PA

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) between February 13, 2017 and September 30, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important December 28, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Zosano investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Zosano class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1963.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Zosano’s clinical results reflected differences in zolmitriptan exposures observed between subjects receiving different lots; (2) pharmocokinetic studies submitted in connection with Zosano’s New Drug Application (“NDA”) included patients exhibiting unexpected high plasma concentrations of zolmitriptan; (3) as a result of the foregoing differences among patient results, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) was reasonably likely to require further studies to support regulatory approval of Qtrypta; (4) as a result, regulatory approval of Qtrypta was reasonably likely to be delayed; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 28, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1963.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

