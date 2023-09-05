Rosenberg Denny's victims can file claims to driver's insurance
The 30-year-old driver was not taken into custody, but if he ends up facing criminal charges, those would be filed with the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office.
The 30-year-old driver was not taken into custody, but if he ends up facing criminal charges, those would be filed with the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office.
Earnings are the most important driver of stock prices over the long run, and forecasts are on the rise.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Money laundering -- the process of transferring assets around in order to disguise the illicit origin of the money behind them -- has been a huge and growing business for years, used by terrorists to finance their work, criminals to wash their spoils, (some) fat cats to avoid taxes and more. Aided by the rise of digital tools to speed up the flow of funds, and increasingly sophisticated techniques to evade detection, bad actors are moving between $800 billion and $2 trillion annually, equivalent to 2-5% of global GDP, according to the United Nations. ThetaRay, which has built an AI-based anti-money-laundering (AML) platform to automatically scans and identifies illicit transaction activity at banks and other financial institutions, has picked up $57 million.
Here's a list of the best cameras you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.
Say goodbye to mobile messes with this clever multitasker — save over 70% right now.
Save up over 70% on Apple, Henckels, Cuisinart, Henckels, Crocs and more.
Murena is in the business of deGoogling Android smartphones in the name of privacy. Murena can even sell you a deGoogled (Google) Pixel which comes purged of the usual Google services -- with no Play Store, Chrome browser, Google Maps etc -- and running its alternative /e/OS, rather than mainstream Android. The combo seems a bit of a throwback to ideas that swirled around the Android-compatible Sailfish OS and Jolla Phone -- remember 'em!
We picked all the best sales to shop, including hundreds off at Amazon, 40% off at Best Buy, 50% off at Wayfair and more.
Stock futures slipped on Tuesday, as traders weighed data showing China's economy is still struggling to recover.
Sainz was reportedly joined in the pursuit by his bodyguard and pedestrians in a high-end Italian shopping district.
The new Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 gaming mouse shares the same agreeable shape as its predecessor, but cleans up many of the older model's minor annoyances.
Protestors gathered Monday outside Cruise's headquarters in San Francisco after reports of one of its robotaxis blocking an ambulance with a patient on board who later died. The incident, which the San Francisco Fire Department reported last week, happened on August 14, when a driver hit a pedestrian in the city around 11 p.m. The department said emergency responders had trouble getting from the collision to the hospital because two Cruise robotaxis blocked the road. According to the report, the blockage caused a delay in getting the pedestrian to the hospital, where they later passed away.
Nintendo's Pikmin Finder works on any mobile browser
Antony is in his second season with Manchester United, and played 81 minutes in the club's loss to Arsenal on Sunday.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde lead off a special Labor Day edition of the College Football Enquirer with thoughts on all the biggest games and stories to come out of Week 1.
With Max Verstappen rapidly closing in on his third consecutive world drivers championship, F1 hits the fastest circuit on the schedule as the series shifts to Monza and the Italian Grand Prix.
Steve Forbes said Monday that his wife, Johnetta, is making great progress and is on track to head home from a facility in Atlanta in the coming weeks after her stroke last month.
The brand that's graced Oprah's Favorite Things list five times is a haven for pajamas, towels, 'the softest ever' sheets and more.
The Americans know they can’t start sluggishly in the knockout round as they prepare to face Italy on Tuesday.
Hero MotoCorp, the world's top two-wheeler maker, said on Monday it plans to invest up to $66.5 million in Ather Energy, a promising electric vehicle startup in India whose fast-growing fortune had to hit brake after a local policy change. Hero MotoCorp, which already owns a 33.1% stake in the Bengaluru-headquartered Ather Energy, disclosed (PDF) in a stock exchange filing that its board of directors had approved a fresh investment of up to $66.5 million in the rights issue of Ather Energy. Prior to the new investment, Ather Energy has raised $336 million over the years from investors including Tiger Global, Flipkart founders Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal, and India's quasi-sovereign fund NIIF, according to Tracxn.