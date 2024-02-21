Rosenberg and Diny advance to April 2 ballot for mayor and other Wausau-area election results

WAUSAU − Marathon County voters cast ballots in Tuesday's spring primary in several races including for Wausau mayor, the District 4 seat on the Wausau City Council, the District 15 seat on the Marathon County Board and for Kronenwetter's Village Board.

Here are the results.

Wausau mayor

Incumbent Katie Rosenberg faced two challengers in Doug Diny and Christopher Wood for Wausau mayor.

Rosenberg and Diny received the most votes in Tuesday's primary and will move onto the April 2 election.

Katie Rosenberg (incumbent): 2,274 (52.7%)

Doug Diny: 1,822 (42.2%)

Christopher Wood: 223 (5.2%)

Wausau City Council, District 4

Tom Neal and Debra Weiss received the most votes in a three-person race for the District 4 seat on the Wausau City Council and will advance to the April 2 election. A third candidate, Vylius V. Leskys, withdrew from the race ahead of Tuesday's primary.

The seat was previously held by Doug Diny.

Tom Neal: 286 (75.5%)

Debra Weiss: 67 (17.7%)

Vylius V. Leskys: 26 (6.9%)

Marathon County Board, District 15

Incumbent Joel Straub and challenger Randy Fifrick, who held the seat before 2022, will face off again in April for the District 15 seat on the Marathon County Board.

A third candidate, Alexander Vedvik, withdrew from the race ahead of Tuesday's primary.

Randy Fifrick: 125 (51%)

Joel Straub (incumbent): 71 (29%)

Alexander Vedvik 49 (20%)

Kronenwetter Village Board

Kronenwetter narrowed a field of nine candidates for its Village Board down to six. Incumbents Ken Charneski and Sean Dumais and challengers Aaron Myszka, Scott Dauel, Ryan T. Leff and Cindy Lee Buchkowski-Hoffmann will advance to the April 2 election.

In April, three of these candidates will be elected.

Aaron Myszka: 385 (21%)

Scott Dauel: 294 (16%)

Ryan T. Leff: 259 (14%)

Cindy Lee Buchkowski-Hoffmann: 218 (12%)

Ken Charneski (incumbent): 200 (11%)

Sean Dumais (incumbent): 156 (8%)

Joel Straub: 118 (6%)

Kim Tapper: 100 (5%)

Timothy J. Shaw (incumbent): 128 (7%)

