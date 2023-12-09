Rosendale declares interest in Senate race after jab from GOP group

Dec. 8—The National Republican Senatorial Committee, chaired by Montana Sen. Steve Daines, took a swing at U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale this week, blaming him for the impending resignation of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the GOP's dwindling majority in Congress.

Rosendale fired back on Wednesday, criticizing establishment Republicans and seizing the opportunity to fan speculation surrounding his possible 2024 Senate run. Montana's senior congressman has long been seen as a potential candidate against Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, though Rosendale's counterparts in Montana's congressional delegation have backed Bozeman businessman Tim Sheehy as the GOP's standard bearer in the race.

"It is difficult for me to stand by and allow [Senate Minority Leader] Mitch McConnell and the uniparty to sell our country short and attempt to select our next senator," Rosendale said in the video posted to social media platform X. "... That's why I'm heavily considering running for the United States Senate."

In its statement, issued Dec. 6, the National Republican Senatorial Campaign suggested that Rosendale had made common cause with the Democratic Party.

"A lot of people are starting to wonder if Matt Rosendale is a plant from the Democrats," the statement read, accusing Rosendale of benefiting from television ads critical of Sheehy and aiding in Democrats' efforts to retake the House.

McCarthy's announcement came on the heels of the removal of former Rep. George Santos, R-New York, which further diminished the GOP's already slim hold on the House. McCarthy's ouster as House speaker was engineered by hardline Republicans in October, a group that includes Rosendale.

Rosendale was one of eight Republicans to join with 208 Democrats to vote to remove McCarthy as speaker.

In the video, Rosendale highlighted support from Montana officials, including Speaker of the House Matt Regier, a Kalispell representative. Regier expressed his support for Rosendale's potential Senate run on Thursday, saying that he is a proven leader.

Rosendale and Regier served together in the Montana State Legislature.

"There's a lot of question marks on other people who are running," Regier said, reaffirming his support for the congressman.

Despite chairing the National Republican Senatorial Campaign, Daines declined to comment. U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke, who has endorsed Sheehy, did not respond to requests for comment about Rosendale's positions.

Rosendale referenced the committee's statement directly in his social media rebuttal.

"... Mitch McConnel and the National Republican Senatorial Committee came out with a statement attacking me for fighting for fiscal responsibility," Rosendale said in the video. "They're terrified of having a true conservative in the United States Senate who fights for the American people and not the swamp creatures that govern Washington."

He defended his past positions, arguing that McCarthy sided with Democrats to raise the debt ceiling earlier this year — a fiscally irresponsible decision.

Rosendale said he is focusing on making the correct fiscal decisions for Montanans.

"Instead of using their resources to expose Jon Tester for the liberal that he is, they're spending their time trying to keep me out of this race," Rosendale said. "... This is exactly why Senate Republicans continue to find themselves in the minority."

Mike Berg, communications director for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, told the Daily Inter Lake that Rosendale benefits from millions of dollars in ads from a super PAC aligned with Democrats.

The group, Last Best Place PAC, has made a $134,000 broadcast buy for a 30-second spot rapping Sheehy, according to Politico.

The commercial accuses Sheehy, a former Navy SEAL and founder of the aerial firefighting company Bridger Aerospace, of getting rich off of government contracts.

"Last Best Place PAC has spent over $1.5 million to help hurt Tim Sheehy and help Rosendale," Berg wrote in an email.

Rosendale, in the video, claimed Sheehy spends more time with lobbyists in Washington, D.C. than he does visiting with Montanans.

Sheehy's campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

A statement provided by Monica Robinson, senior communications advisor for the Montana Democratic Party, in response to questions about Rosendale instead took aim at Sheehy.

"Mitch McConnell's recruit Tim Sheehy just called for the 'pure privatization' of health care. If national Republicans want to go all-in for a guy who would dismantle Medicare and shutter our rural hospitals and nursing homes, they can be our guest," Robinson wrote.

