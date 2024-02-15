Rosendale drops Montana Senate bid

GOP Rep. Matt Rosendale is dropping his Montana Senate bid less than a week after he officially launched it, he confirmed to POLITICO.

Rosendale had publicly explored a campaign for months. The shocking reversal from the conservative congressman is a boon to national Republicans, who are backing veteran Tim Sheehy and are eager to avoid a damaging primary. His decision comes after former President Donald Trump endorsed Sheehy.

“As everyone knows, I have planned to run for the US Senate and to win both the primary and the general election,” Rosendale said in a statement. “However, the day I announced, President Trump then announced that he was endorsing a different candidate.”

“By my calculations, with Trump endorsing my opponent and the lack of resources, the hill was just too steep,” he said.

Rosendale just launched a long-anticipated Senate bid last Friday as Republicans look to unseat Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), one of just a handful of Democratic senators in states Trump won in 2020. The filing deadline for the state is March 11.

Rosendale has not decided whether he will run for reelection to the House and said only that he “will prayerfully consider what is next” as he returns to Montana to be with his family.