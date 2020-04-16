Is Rosetti Marino SpA (BIT:YRM) Investing Effectively In Its Business?

Today we'll look at Rosetti Marino SpA (BIT:YRM) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Rosetti Marino:

0.082 = €25m ÷ (€407m - €100m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, Rosetti Marino has an ROCE of 8.2%.

Does Rosetti Marino Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. It appears that Rosetti Marino's ROCE is fairly close to the Energy Services industry average of 8.0%. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Rosetti Marino's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

Our data shows that Rosetti Marino currently has an ROCE of 8.2%, compared to its ROCE of 0.7% 3 years ago. This makes us think the business might be improving. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Rosetti Marino's past growth compares to other companies.

BIT:YRM Past Revenue and Net Income April 16th 2020 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. We note Rosetti Marino could be considered a cyclical business.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Rosetti Marino's ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Rosetti Marino has current liabilities of €100m and total assets of €407m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 25% of its total assets. This very reasonable level of current liabilities would not boost the ROCE by much.

Our Take On Rosetti Marino's ROCE

If Rosetti Marino continues to earn an uninspiring ROCE, there may be better places to invest.