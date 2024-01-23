Roseville High School student accused of targeting Inderkum athlete with racial slurs, justice demanded

(FOX40.COM) — Parents and community members are demanding justice after a 16-year-old high school student from Inderkum High School was the alleged victim of racism while participating in an athletic event at Roseville High School.

The Inderkum student-athlete was engaged in a wrestling match on Jan. 18 at Roseville High when two spectators from the campus were caught on video camera using racial slurs against the athlete. In the two videos, the spectators called the Inderkum student the N-word and mimicked monkey sounds.

“Such behavior is absolutely unacceptable and must face appropriate repercussions,” said community activist, Berry Accius. “It is imperative that the school administration actively opposes racism and ensures that (the victim) and his family receive a formal apology.”

Accius is scheduled to host an event on Tuesday to demand justice for the Inderkum student.

Roseville High School administration said it is aware of videos circulating on social media “containing racist comments and gestures.”

“While we don’t yet know all of the circumstances from the event, we want to be very clear: Racism and discrimination, in any form, will never be tolerated or accepted on our campus,” said Roseville High School spokesperson, Rob Hasty, in a statement sent to FOX40.

“Our student body and staff includes community members from all backgrounds, races, and religions, which is one of many aspects that make our campus exceptional,” Hasty said. “As we investigate what transpired that evening, we wish to express a sincere apology for any and all offensive comments.”

