Roseville Ikea pop-up to open Friday with fanfare

A six-month long Ikea pop-up store will open Friday in the lower level of Rosedale Center in Roseville.

The new pop-up, and second Ikea location in the state, will showcase affordable home solutions and let customers make online purchases and access planning and consulting services, according to a news release from the Swedish furniture maker.

Ikea pop-ups are time-limited stores, “like a circus of furniture fun, aimed to surprise, entertain, captivate and inspire,” according to the retailer.

The official ribbon cutting is 10 a.m. Friday where the first 25 Ikea Family members will receive a $25 gift card and a bag of meatballs. Other customers will have the opportunity to win prizes until 1 p.m.

The Rosedale pop-will focus on designed room settings and specialists will be available to help plan for bedrooms, kitchens, living rooms and office areas.

Starting mid-March, online shoppers will be able to choose the Roseville location as their preferred pick-up location, according to Ikea. The pop-up is scheduled to run until Aug. 16.

Related Articles