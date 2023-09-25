Roseville killings were double murder-suicide, police say

The deaths of three men in a Roseville apartment were a double murder-suicide, police said Monday. Another man was critically injured.

The men knew each other and what happened was “unprovoked,” the survivor told police.

“A motive has not been identified,” Roseville police said in a Monday statement. “Initial indications suggest hallucinogenic drugs may have been a contributing factor.”

Nou Xiong, 33, sent his girlfriend a text message early Saturday and reported he was injured and needed medical help, according to police. Xiong’s girlfriend, who wasn’t at the apartment, called 911 and reported Xiong had been hanging out with three of his friends at an apartment.

Officers went to the apartment in the 1600 block of Eldridge Avenue, where 32-year-old Meng Vang was a resident. Police found Meng Vang dead, as were John Thao, 32, and Fong Vang, 32.

Xiong had a life-threatening cut to his throat and emergency responders began providing him with medical attention, police said. He was transported to a hospital.

Xiong told police that “an unprovoked Meng Vang suddenly started attacking him with a knife,” police said in Monday’s statement. “Xiong was eventually able to escape to a bedroom to summon help.”

The Ramsey County medical examiner’s office determined that Thao’s death was a homicide by sharp force and Fong Vang’s was a homicide by sharp force and gunshot. The medical examiner’s office ruled Meng Vang’s death a suicide caused by a gunshot.

Xiong remains hospitalized and is in stable condition, police said Monday.

There had been no previous police calls to the residence or documented police contact with the suspect, Meng Vang. There were also not reports of any disturbance in the apartment the night of the killings, police said.

“Our thoughts are with those impacted by Saturday morning’s tragic events,” Police Chief Erika Scheider said in a statement. “We continue to investigate and hope to provide as many answers as possible for the families.”

