Roseville man accused of criminal sexual conduct with minor

Feb. 16—LE CENTER — A Roseville man is accused of sexually assaulting a minor in Le Sueur in July 2021.

Logan Lloyd Winkel, 19, was charged with a felony for third-degree sexual conduct with a minor Tuesday in Le Sueur County District Court.

A criminal complaint states a child protection investigator interviewed a girl in September about a reported sexual assault in July. The girl was 13 years old at the time of the alleged incident.

Winkel and the girl reportedly talked over Snapchat, with investigators stating they traced a username back to him. Ahead of a meet-up, he allegedly sent her sexually explicit photos of himself.

The two then met up in a Le Sueur park on July 27, according to the complaint. Winkel allegedly smoked a blunt with her before sexually assaulting her in the backseat of his car.

Investigators obtained Snapchat records showing Winkel chatted with the girl between July 7 and July 30.

At one point, according to the complaint, Winkel asked how old she was. She responded that she'd be turning 14 years old soon, followed by Winkel allegedly offering to drive to her.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola