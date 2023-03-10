Roseville man arrested on suspicion of domestic violence with help of police K-9 Lance

A Roseville man was arrested with the help of a police K-9 for allegedly violating a domestic violence restraining order and assaulting his ex-girlfriend, police said.

Earlier this week, Roseville Police responded to a home in the Roseville Heights neighborhood after a woman had activated her panic alarm. The woman initially reported to officers that nothing was wrong but officers later learned that she had been assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, who had entered the residence in violation of a restraining order.

In an attempt to make the man leave, she had used her panic alarm, police said.

After police tried multiple times to get the man to leave the residence without success, a police K-9 named Lance was called in to help.

“K-9 Lance located the suspect hiding in a bedroom underneath the mattress and alerted officers to the suspect’s location,” police said. “The suspect announced he wanted to surrender and was taken into custody without injury.”

The man was arrested on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, violation of a court order, possession of methamphetamine for sale and child abuse. He also had outstanding warrants, police said.

Police praised K-9 Lance for his quick work, helping officers avoid a potentially dangerous situation, according to a department social media post.

“Domestic violence incidents are some of the most dangerous calls in law enforcement. ... In this case, K-9 Lance was able to quickly locate the suspect, alert officers to his presence, and convince him to surrender without requiring physical force, while greatly reducing the risk to officers on scene,” police said.