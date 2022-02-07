Roseville man charged in cold case homicide from 1996

Rodney E. Jackson

MCMINN COUNTY, Tennessee — A 53-year-old Roseville man has been indicted and charged in a cold case homicide that occurred in McMinn County, Tennessee, more than 25 years ago, following an ongoing investigation and the re-testing of evidence.

At the request of the 10th Judicial District Attorney General, in November 1996, TBI special agents joined deputies with the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the discovery of a female body, off the ramp of Interstate 75 in McMinn County. An autopsy identified the victim as Barbara Danley (Lehman) Johnson, 50, and it was determined she died as the result of a homicide. In August 2021, agents re-submitted evidence from the case to the TBI crime lab in Nashville for re-examination. Based upon investigative efforts and the testing and results of the evidence, an arrest was made in Barbara Johnson’s murder.

On January 18th, the McMinn County Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging Rodney E. Jackson of Roseville, Illinois, with one count of first degree murder. Jackson was arrested by the Illinois State Police, and extradited back to Tennessee, where he has been booked into the McMinn County Jail.

“I am incredibly grateful for the relentless work on the part of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in this case,” says 10th Judicial District Attorney General Steve Crump. “Despite the years that have passed since her murder, Barbara Johnson will have her opportunity at justice. ... The Cold Case Director, Calvin Rockholt, had followed this case since the formation of the task force and always believed it could be solved. The Bureau proved him right.”

