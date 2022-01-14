Roseville man convicted of fatal hit-and-run last year sentenced to 3 years

Jan. 14—A Roseville man who fatally struck a 66-year-old woman with his van in St. Paul's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood last year was sentenced Friday to three years.

Cristian Hernandez Cueller, 23, was sentenced in Ramsey County District Court by Judge Stephen Smith for the hit-and-run death of Susan Harlan.

Cueller fled the state for weeks before turning himself in. He pleaded guilty Nov. 18 to criminal vehicular homicide.

Cuellar's attorney Erica Davis asked for leniency, saying Cuellar is remorseful and "is by all accounts a caring, peaceful person, who spends a lot of time with his family including his mother, partner and six-month old son."

The Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines suggest 48 months for criminal vehicular homicide. The judge granted a downward durational departure from the guidelines in by giving Cuellar 36 months. Of that time, he will spend two years in prison and one year on supervised release.

Before 6 p.m. Jan. 28, 2021 police responded to the area of Seventh and Eichenwald streets on a report of a hit-and-run. A 911 caller reported seeing a van with ladders on top hit a pedestrian and leave the scene, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers arrived to find Harlan unresponsive in the road. She was taken to Regions Hospital and died an hour later.

Cuellar said he was coming back from a job and dropping off co-workers when one of them said something he couldn't hear. He turned down the music and turned back to his co-worker, who said, "Watch out."

Cuellar said the van then struck a person. He said he was afraid so he kept driving, the complaint said. When he saw on the news that Harlan had died, he fled to Kansas.

In the next few weeks, he changed his mind, hired an attorney, returned to Minnesota and turned himself in to police on Feb 23.