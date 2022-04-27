Roseville man fatally shot by police had 4-inch fish filet knife, authorities said

Law enforcement authorities in Macomb County on Wednesday released body camera footage and a 911 call in the officer-involved shooting a day earlier in Roseville and said the Roseville man who died approached officers with a 4-inch fish filet knife.

Frank Robles, 57, died after he was shot multiple times in the incident Tuesday morning on Groesbeck Highway. Authorities said he was shot after he did not comply with officers' requests to drop the knife.

Authorities said one of the two Roseville officers on the scene fired nine shots, with County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham saying the incident was tragic for police, the Robles family, the driver o the semi truck Robles hit before the shooting and witnesses.

More: Roseville police fatally shoot man after highway crash involving tractor-trailer

Wickersham said authorities wanted to be transparent by releasing the videos. However, they did not release the name of the officers involved. He said it was "too early," but added: "it's not that we're hiding anything, and it's not that we don't want the public to know." The officers are on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham watches along with Roseville Police Department Deputy Chief Mitchell Berlin and Roseville Police Chief Ryan Monroe, the police body camera footage they released to the media after a press conference at the Macomb County Sheriff's Department in Mt. Clemens on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. The press conference was about the officer involved shooting of Frank Robles after a traffic accident. Robles had a knife in his right hand.

Roseville Police Chief Ryan Monroe said the male officer who fired the shots has been on the force for five years. A female officer, who fired no shots, has been with the department for two to three months, he said.

Authorities released about 10 minutes of nearby party store surveillance video showing the violent, nearly head-on crash between the semi and the pickup truck Robles was driving, body camera video from the two officers on the scene, and a 911 call.

The body camera videos show Robles standing on Groesbeck near the pickup truck with his hands at his sides. The male officer approaches him, asks who was in the truck and then asks 'are you good?" Then the officer says: "Drop the knife. Drop the (expletive) knife ... Drop it." before what sounds like four shots and Robles dropping to the ground.

Story continues

"Shots fired. Shots fired. Drop the (expletive) knife," the officer says to Robles, who is on the ground, before what sound like five more shots are fired.

The officer then is heard saying: "he's got a knife. He came at me with a knife. He came at me with a (expletive) knife." The knife, per the audio, was stated to be in Robles right hand. Authorities also showed a photo of the knife on the ground.

From the female officer's body cam, both officers are heard yelling at Robles several times to drop the knife. Robles starts to approach the male officer, shots are fired and Robles falls to the pavement. He appears to get up and more shots are fired.

Wickersham said authorities will have to determine if the officers' actions were in compliance with state and federal laws and the policies and procedures of the Roseville Police Department. He said they will review the matter with the county prosecutor's office in the coming weeks once the investigation is complete.

A car crash between a tractor trailer and a pickup truck resulted in the fatal shooting of man by Roseville police on Groesbeck Highway, between 12 Mile and Martin roads, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

Wickersham said he and Monroe would decline to give an opinion of the officers' actions, saying he wanted detectives to investigate without interruption or opinions.

"Always, all eyes are on a department when an officer is involved," Wickersham said.

"We're also gonna show how a routine traffic investigation, traffic crash turned into a deadly situation. It outlines the dangers that law enforcement officers face on a daily basis," he said.

Wickersham said authorities have shown the video to the Robles family, which has requested privacy at this time.

In a release Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office said "the driver was asked if he was OK and stated no" before he approached police.

The 911 caller indicated Robles came out with a knife, that he cut his wrist and there was "something wrong with him." Whether the dispatcher was able to communicate this information to the responding officers is part of the investigation, and Wickersham said he was not ready to comment on that.

Whether Robles may have been suicidal also is part of the investigation, he said, adding that investigators have talked with family and have more people to speak with.

Officers comb a site for evidence after Roseville police fatally shot a man early Tuesday morning on Groesbeck Highway, April 26, 2022 between 12 Mile and Martin roads.

"At this point, I'm not gonna come out and make that determination," Wickersham said.

Roseville police officers have the option to use a Taser, with Monroe saying all officers assigned to the road patrol have one on their person.

"Tasers are not always reliable," Monroe said, adding the devices can malfunction. "A knife is a deadly force situation. They're not trained to pull their Taser, they're trained to go to their sidearm."

Wickersham said at this time he was not going to answer questions about whether officers should or should not have used a Taser.

He said investigators still have people to interview, including the officers involved. He said drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor at this time, but authorities will await results of the autopsy and toxicology report.

When asked about what should happen or what some of the options are, Wickersham said: "there's a lot of things we, I, could say up here, armchair quarterback. And let's just be honest, we have the luxury of reviewing this whole thing from our office. It's a whole different environment being out there, being confronted and having to make these types of decisions in a split second.

"And again, you've seen what transpired. And I'm not gonna go through it because it wouldn't be proper, but a lot of other bad things could have happened if actions weren't taken, so I really don't want to get into the what ifs or what they could have done. That's all gonna come out later and as part of the investigation."

Robles was a custodian at Roseville Community Schools, a coworker confirmed Tuesday.

Monroe said there will be critical incident debriefing for officers next week and counseling, if needed.

He said officers had contact with Robles and another family member at the home several years ago. He said Robles was arrested and fought with officers. The incident was domestic violence, Monroe said.

More: Christopher Schurr, Patrick Lyoya and the Grand Rapids police shooting: What we know

More: Dearborn Heights police reportedly shot man who drove toward officer

Police have been in the spotlight since an April 4 incident in Grand Rapids in which Patrick Lyoya, a refugee from Congo, was killed during a skirmish with a police officer.

Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting in Dearborn Heights Monday morning in which an officer reportedly shot twice at a vehicle, apparently injuring the driver, who was later arrested.

And two police officers were involved in a nonfatal shooting of a man Monday night in the parking lot of a supermarket in East Lansing, the Lansing State Journal reported.

Since 2015, there have been 125 fatal police shootings in Michigan — 13 shootings per million people — according to a database maintained by the Washington Post, which tracks such incidents nationwide.

The Post's data relies on news accounts, social media postings and police reports.

The number of people shot nationwide, about 1,000 a year, has remained fairly constant, and more than 95% of them are males, the Post said. And more than half them were between 20 and 40 years old.

Staff writer Frank Witsil contributed to this report.

Contact Christina Hall: chall@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter: @challreporter.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to the Free Press.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Roseville man Frank Robles fatally shot by police had fish knife