Roseville man killed by police loved to fish, was hardworking and loyal, obituary says

A Roseville man who was fatally shot by police on April 26 after a crash in Roseville loved to fish, was a Green Bay Packers fan and was generous with his time and money, according to an online obituary.

Frank Robles, 57, was a Roseville resident for 46 years and a graduate of Brablec High School, according to the obituary on the Kaul Funeral Home website.

"Frank was fiercely loyal and loved by his family and friends. He was one of the hardest working people you would ever meet. Frank was always the first to drop plans to help others, especially his friends and family," according to the obituary.

A screenshot taken April 29, 2022 of the online obituary for Frank Robles, 57, of Roseville, who was fatally shot by police in Roseville on April 26, 2022.

Fishing was his favorite hobby, it stated, and Robles was known for his fishing stories. It stated he was the Packers' "biggest fan" and loved to wear his cheese head gear from head to toe.

It also stated that he served in Kuwait and Afghanistan during the war as a contractor from 2008 to 2012. Robles was a custodian at Roseville Community Schools, a coworker confirmed Tuesday.

"Frank was always overly generous with his time and money. He frequently would share both with others, because he felt that other people needed it more," according to the obituary. "Frank loved to share all his stories from his time spent with his friends and family and often told his stories more than once to those around."

Robles is survived by his wife, two sons, a sibling, and other relatives, and his pride and joy is his dog, according to the obituary.

A private service will be held, it stated, and the family continues to ask for privacy.

Officers comb a site for evidence after Roseville police fatally shot a man early Tuesday morning on Groesbeck Highway, April 26, 2022 between 12 Mile and Martin roads.

Robles died after he was shot multiple times on Groesbeck Highway after authorities said he did not comply with officers' requests to drop a 4-inch fish filet knife. The officers responded to a crash in which the pickup truck Robles was driving nearly hit a semi head-on.

Law enforcement authorities in Macomb County last week released about 10 minutes of surveillance video, body camera footage and a 911 call in the incident.

A male officer, who has been with Roseville police for five years, fired nine shots. A female officer, who fired no shots, has been with the force two to three months, Roseville Police Chief Ryan Monroe said. Authorities have not released their names, but said they are on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.

The body camera videos show Robles standing on Groesbeck near the pickup with his hands at his sides. The male officer approaches him, asks who was in the truck and then asks, "Are you good?" Then the officer says: "Drop the knife. Drop the (expletive) knife. ... Drop it," before what sounds like four shots and Robles dropping to the ground.

"Shots fired. Shots fired. Drop the (expletive) knife," the officer says to Robles, who is on the ground, before what sound like five more shots are fired.

The officer then is heard saying: "He's got a knife. He came at me with a knife. He came at me with a (expletive) knife." The knife, per the audio, was stated to be in Robles right hand.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.

Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said authorities will have to determine if the officers' actions were in compliance with state and federal laws and the policies and procedures of Roseville Police. They will review the matter with the prosecutor's office in the coming weeks once the investigation is complete.

Wickersham said authorities have shown the video to the Robles family.

The 911 caller indicated Robles came out with a knife, that he cut his wrist and there was "something wrong with him."

Wickersham said drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor at this time, but authorities will await results of the autopsy and toxicology report.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office is handling the autopsy because Robles was pronounced dead at Ascension St. John Hospital in Detroit. His cause of death is multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death is homicide, said Tiffani Jackson, Wayne County spokesperson.

