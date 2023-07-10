Roseville murder suspect manhunt: Here’s the timeline leading up to Eric Abril’s escape

The manhunt continued Monday morning for Eric Abril, a man held on murder and attempted murder charges who escaped from a hospital in Roseville this weekend.

Abril, 35, was in custody at Auburn jail but escaped from Sutter Roseville Medical Center Sunday, after being taken there due to reported seizures.

Here’s the timeline of events:

Timeline of Roseville shooting and manhunt

April 6

Shootout occurs at Mahany Park in Roseville. A man was shot and killed, and his wife was taken hostage. A CHP officer was also shot and the suspect was injured.

April 7

Roseville police release names of the victims and suspect, Eric Abril. James MacEgan, 72 of Roseville was killed and his wife, Patricia, was held hostage and injured.

Friday evening, Abril was released from the hospital and was booked into the South Placer Jail in Roseville on charges of murder, attempted murder, taking a hostage, being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony, assault with a firearm on a peace officer and assault with a firearm.

April 18

Abril appears at a Placer County court for his arraignment. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and denied the enhancement allegations against him during the hearing.

He also waived his right to a preliminary hearing within 60 court days. Placer Superior Court Judge Colleen Nichols scheduled Abril to return to court May 23 for further proceedings.

He was ordered to remain in custody without bail.

Thursday, July 6

Abril is taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center from Auburn jail for an unknown medical issue. A source with knowledge of the matter told The Sacramento Bee on Sunday that Abril had been complaining of seizures.

Around 3 a.m., Sunday

Abril escapes from the hospital.

Around 6 a.m., Sunday

Placer County Sheriff officials announced they and multiple allied agencies were searching for Abril.

About 12:20 p.m., Sunday

Officials sent out a residential surveillance camera photo showing Abril walking without a shirt and wearing orange pants or orange shorts. The photo shows a tattoo on his left shoulder. Officials said it appears to be ocean waves and bamboo.

About 1 p.m., Sunday

Authorities and a helicopter searched for the suspect in Rocklin, north of the hospital. Officers in tactical gear and two armored police trucks scoured the 4500 block of Greenbrae Road near Secret Ravine, a creek that runs parallel to Interstate 80 and travels down past Sutter Roseville’s property.

1:30 p.m., Sunday

Officers search by going house to house.

12:50 a.m., Monday

Authorities search an area at the end of China Garden Road in Rocklin, about a mile northeast of the hospital, after a law enforcement aircraft reported movement in the area. Officers leave the area at 3 a.m.

There were no further updates as of 9 a.m. Monday.

Is Eric Abril still missing?

Abril is still at large. There is a tip line at 916-409-1257 and https://bit.ly/pcso-abril-manhunt-tips, if you have any information. Officials urge the community to call 911 immediately if he is seen.

The Bee’s Alex Muegge, Sam Stanton and Rosalio Ahumada contributed to this story