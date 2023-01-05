Roseville officers’ use of deadly force ‘justified’ in fatal shooting of gunman, prosecutors say

Two Roseville officers won’t face charges in the fatal shooting of a 53-year-old gunman during an April 2022 standoff with police, Ramsey County Attorney John Choi announced Wednesday.

Officers Boua Chang and Bryan Anderson both fired department-issued AR-15 rifles at Jesse Henri Werling, and one of Chang’s rounds fatally struck Werling in his right thigh, according to a report by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which investigated the incident.

Werling, who had alcohol in his system at the time of his death, had fired an estimated 200 rounds from a scoped .22-caliber rifle at occupied homes, vehicles and police during the hourlong standoff in a residential neighborhood, striking a third Roseville officer in the face and seriously wounding him, the BCA report said.

That officer, Ryan Duxbury, underwent surgery to remove the bullet lodged in his neck and was hospitalized for four days.

BCA investigators concluded that “the use of deadly force by Officers Chang and Anderson in this incident was justified,” recommending that no criminal charges be brought against them, according to the agency’s report.

“I agree with your conclusion, and appreciate the depth of your analysis and painstaking review of all of the evidence gathered by BCA investigators,” Choi wrote in a letter outlining his decision not to charge the officers. “I am grateful that Officer Duxbury, who courageously responded to the threat posed by Mr. Werling, survived his gunshot wound.”

Werling’s mother declined to comment on the decision.

Police were dispatched about 7:45 p.m. to the 2900 block of West Owasso Boulevard in Roseville on April 5, 2022, after 911 callers reported hearing gunshots from Werling’s residence, according to the BCA report.

Responding officers, including Chang, Anderson and Duxbury, came under fire from Werling and took cover behind a nearby retaining wall, where a round struck Duxbury near his nose and lodged in the back of his neck, the report said.

Story continues

The ongoing gunfire prevented medics from aiding Duxbury, and other officers had to help him to an ambulance, which took him to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

Meanwhile, Werling told a 911 dispatcher that he was “receiving and returning gunfire,” and that he was reloading his rifle. An officer instructed the dispatcher to ask Werling to drop his gun and step outside with his hands in the air, but Werling replied that he was “not inclined” to do so.

For the next roughly half-hour, Werling walked through the neighborhood, continuing to fire the rifle at officers and bystanders, the report said. Anderson and Chang both returned fire.

The officers said they did not give Werling verbal commands because they worried it would give away their positions and draw Werling’s fire, according to the report.

Officers provided first aid to Werling until an ambulance arrived, but he died en route to Regions.

Court and law enforcement records detail Werling’s history of mental health issues, as well as charges of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

Minnesota court records show Werling was the subject of two petitions for civil commitment for mental illness. He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and was manic at the time of a 2019 court filing, which said he was suffering “from paranoia and delusional beliefs.”

In 2015, Werling was arrested for domestic disorderly conduct against his former wife in western Wisconsin. She reported he called in the middle of the night and started yelling about their divorce, which he filed for in 2012.

In 2020, a woman who lived near Werling’s father called 911 to report that Werling had repeatedly kicked the door to her home.

“I do not feel safe in my home if I know he is nearby,” the neighbor wrote in a petition for a restraining order. “This incident was completely filled with rage, and erratic. How can we predict when his next violent outburst will be? The police advised us to not let our children play outside because this man is dangerous.”

A judge granted the restraining order.

Nick Ferraro and Mara H. Gottfried contributed to this report.