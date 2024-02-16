Roseville parents charged in child's death, remain in jail on no bail
The Roseville parents accused of killing their 9-year-old adopted child are facing multiple charges in the case.
The Roseville parents accused of killing their 9-year-old adopted child are facing multiple charges in the case.
The family of two young girls released a statement saying the children have a long road to recovery and thanking Mahomes.
Prosecutors say Justin Mohn, 32, was arrested with a flash drive that “contained several pictures of federal buildings along with instructions that appeared to show the steps needed to make an explosive device.”
The two teens were detained after the shooting. One woman was killed and over 20 others were wounded.
When Meta announced Instagram’s new “nighttime nudge” feature in January, the company acknowledged that sleep is particularly important for young people. But sleep is also important for adults.
Score big on parkas, puffers, backpacks, boots and more during this limited-time sales bonanza.
It may still be cold outside, but these deals from Tory Burch, Birkenstock, Ray-Ban and more are too good to miss out on.
Struggling EV startup Faraday Future owes the landlord of its Los Angeles headquarters nearly $1 million after missing the last two months' rent, TechCrunch has learned. The landlord, Rexford Industrial, filed a previously unreported lawsuit against Faraday Future this week in Los Angeles Superior Court that accuses the startup of missing its January and February lease payments, as well as associated maintenance fees and taxes. Faraday Future is also being sued by the landlord of an office it has leased in San Jose since 2022.
Details about new leadership will be announced next week, according to the league.
A new study using NHTSA data over a five-year period shows that Kentucky had the highest rate of traffic deaths involving learner's permit holders.
First Internet Bank offers a wide range of deposit accounts as well as loans and credit cards. Read more in our bank review.
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season begins in earnest this weekend with its biggest race of the year
Several iPads are on sale for Presidents' Day, including the 10th-gen base model and M1-powered 5th-gen iPad Air.
The 47-year-old jailed opposition leader and one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics is dead, Russian state media announced Friday.
The amount raised for the Lopez-Galvan family has surpassed $200,000.
Denny Hamlin’s story in 2024 is the same as every year: the quest to win that elusive first championship.
Why does Microsoft, a software and services company, need a console business? The same question was asked when The Rock announced the original Xbox console in 2001, but the industry has changed a lot in 23 years, and it’s worth asking again.
Here are some of the best travel credit cards available right now, whether you’re looking for everyday rewards or luxury benefits.
One person was killed and over 20 others were wounded on Wednesday.
The Bucks are 3-7 under Doc Rivers.
The Warriors might have something with Bench Klay.