Roseville police arrest mother on homicide, child abuse charges in her 9-year-old son’s death

Investigators on Wednesday arrested a 37-year-old mother on homicide and child abuse charges in connection with the death of her 9-year old son, who died at a hospital days after being found unresponsive at his family’s home in Roseville.

On Friday, officers and firefighters responded to a medical aid call for help at a home on New England Drive, just east of Sunrise Boulevard. Officers found the 9-year old boy unresponsive, said Lt. Chris Ciampa, a spokesman for the Roseville Police Department.

Ciampa said the boy, “despite extensive efforts,” did not recover and was declared dead Monday at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.

Roseville police detectives, in collaboration with the Placer County Children’s System of Care, have been investigating the boy’s death. On Wednesday morning, investigators arrested the boy’s mother, Kimberly Blakley. She was booked at the Placer County Jail.

Ciampa said the boy’s cause of death had not been confirmed by the Placer County Coroner’s Office, which is standard protocol and takes time. He said the boy’s siblings were in protective custody as the homicide investigation continues.

“Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time,” Ciampa said about the boy’s siblings.

The Police Department did not release any further details about the investigation. Ciampa said the child’s death “was a devastating incident, and our hearts go out to the family and friends impacted by this tragedy.”