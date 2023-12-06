Roseville police arrest two after plainclothes officer spots men fleeing suspected retail theft

Molly Jarone
·1 min read

Roseville Police arrested two men Monday suspected of stealing more than $1,000 of merchandise from a popular retailer, the Police Department said.

A plainclothes officer spotted the suspects in the parking lot of Dick’s Sporting Goods as they were running out the doors with “stolen merchandise in their arms,” the Department said in a social media post.

As the pair fled in a vehicle at a “high rate of speed,” the officer followed them in an unmarked police car and alerted a marked car to pull the suspects over.

Roseville Police officers stopped the vehicle and arrested the two men after finding merchandise that is estimated to be worth more than $1,100.

“Roseville PD will continue to be out protecting our businesses and community throughout the holiday season,” the Police Department said. “Although you may not see us, we can see you.”

