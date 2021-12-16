Roseville police asking for help locating 14-year-old boy missing since Tuesday

Dec. 16—Roseville police are asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old boy missing since early Tuesday.

Izaich Mardis left his Roseville home for school, but did not show up and has not had contact with family since, police said.

Mardis was last seen wearing a Minnesota Twins winter stocking cap, grey puffy coat with a red hoodie underneath and black sweat pants. He was carrying a Twins backpack.

Anyone with information on Mardis' whereabouts is urged to contact Roseville police through the Ramsey County Dispatch center at 651-767-0640 or 911.