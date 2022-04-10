Roseville police officer who was shooting victim is released from hospital

Roseville officer Ryan Duxbury, who was struck in the face by gunfire by an active shooter Tuesday night, was released from the hospital Saturday, according to a Facebook post by the Roseville Police Department.

“Our hero is home,” the department wrote in the post thanking Regions hospital. “A great end to what has undoubtedly been a difficult weekend for our department and community … Throughout this process, Ryan has shown a tremendous amount of grit, strength, and perseverance in the face of adversity. Ryan exemplifies everything we as a department aspire to be. Without question, he is a hero in all our eyes. Welcome home, Ryan.”

Duxbury had surgery Friday to remove a bullet lodged in his neck, according to a statement by police.

According to a GoFundMe page for Duxbury, as of early Friday night, the page had raised more than $67,000 toward his recovery, which police Chief Erika Scheider said will likely be “a long road to a full recovery.”

Duxbury has been with Roseville police since 2019. He was among 15 Roseville officers who responded to multiple rounds being fired by 53-year-old Jesse Werling in the 2900 block of West Owasso Boulevard on Tuesday, according to police.

Duxbury was shot as officers were setting up a perimeter, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Roseville officers Bryan Anderson and Boua Chang shot and struck Werling, who died at Regions Hospital.

In addition to his patrol work, Duxbury serves as a department field training officer, background investigator and recruitment liaison and wellness committee member. Last year, he was awarded three unit citations, and his file also includes numerous letters of appreciation, Scheider said.

