Roseville police officer won't face charges in fatal shooting of man with knife

A car crash between a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck resulted in the fatal shooting of man by Roseville police on Groesbeck Highway, between 12 Mile and Martin roads, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

No charges were filed this week following an investigation of a Roseville police officer, who shot and killed a 57-year-old man after the man crashed his pickup into a tractor-trailer and then refused to drop a fillet knife.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Department said late Wednesday it completed — and closed — its investigation, and no evidence was found from the April 26 shooting that would "substantiate any criminal charges."

The sheriff's department added that Roseville Police Officer Chad Lee "discharged his firearm" at Frank Robles, who had crashed into a tractor-trailer and would not put down the 4-inch knife he was holding.

Robles, the department said Wednesday, "advanced toward" Lee as he was "retreating from" him. The gunshot knocked Robles to the ground, but he attempted "to get up from the ground still in possession of the knife."

Lee fired several more shots which, the sheriff's department added, prevented Robles from "advancing any farther."

Officers comb a site for evidence after Roseville police fatally shot a man early Tuesday morning on Groesbeck Highway, April 26, 2022 between 12 Mile and Martin roads.

Authorities said that a second Roseville police officer at the scene — an unnamed female officer — had also repeatedly ordered Robles to drop the knife, but he did not comply.

Robles was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Robles — who, according to an autopsy report had five gunshot wounds to his body and five cut wounds to his wrists — was a Roseville resident for 46 years and a graduate of Brablec High School, his obituary said.

Fishing, his obit said, was his favorite hobby, and Robles was known for his fishing stories. He also was in Kuwait and Afghanistan from 2008 to 2012 as a contractor and worked for Roseville Community Schools as a custodian.

Read more:

Whitmer proposes $500 rebate checks for Michigan's working families

Metro Detroit to see temperatures near 90 degrees Friday, forecasters predict

One gunshot wound, the Wayne County Medical Examiner's report said, was to the head — entering on the right cheek and exiting on the left neck — the right shoulder and back, and two were to the chest.

Story continues

The sheriff's department said drugs or alcohol were not a factor.

The sheriff's statement did not speculate why Robles crashed his pickup, why his wrists were slashed, or whether Robles deliberately sought to provoke a lethal response by law enforcement.

Video from a nearby party store caught the 6:20 a.m. collision on the 28000 block of Groesbeck between 12 Mile and Martin roads. The crash was so violent that it knocked some of the blocks from the tractor-trailer's load onto the roadway.

The sheriff’s department is asking that any witness to the incident who might have additional information regarding this crash and shooting call investigators at 586-307-9358.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Roseville police officer won't be charged in deadly shooting of man