Roseville police officer wounded by gunfire Tuesday night, officials say

A Roseville police officer was struck by gunfire Tuesday night while responding to a report of shots fired at a residence near Lake Owasso, officials say.

Officers were dispatched about 7:30 p.m. to a house in the 2900 block of West Owasso Boulevard, according to Deputy Chief Joe Adams of the Roseville Police Department.

When they arrived, the suspect continued to fire at police and at neighboring homes, eventually striking an officer, Roseville police said on Twitter. The wounded officer was taken to a hospital.

The suspect was eventually arrested and also taken to a hospital.

Police did not offer any details about the extent of the injuries to the officer or the suspect.

Officials said there is no longer a danger to the public, and that they expect to release more information about the incident later Tuesday night.

