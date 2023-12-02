Roseville police recover over $6K worth of stolen merchandise

(FOX40.COM) — Two people were arrested near Westfield at Galleria Mall for allegedly stealing over $6,000 worth of merchandise from two large retailers.

Roseville Police Department reported that a witness called in a vehicle burglary near the Galleria Mall. Upon arrival, the alleged burglars fled from officers in a vehicle and attempted to flee on foot in the area of Taylor Road and Roseville Parkway.

Officers were able to catch and arrest both suspects in connection with theft and evading police.

Roseville PD said they will continue to have extra patrols and an increased presence near retailers during the holidays with “Operation Grinch.”

