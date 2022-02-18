Roseville police seek public's help in finding suspects involved in 2 carjackings at Rosedale Center

Feb. 18—Roseville police are looking for help from the public to identify suspects responsible for two carjackings that happened this week at Rosedale Center. In each case, a suspect approached the victims in the mall's parking lot, displayed a handgun and demanded their keys, according to police.

On Thursday, Roseville police said that detectives believe the suspects were also involved in carjackings in St. Paul, Little Canada and elsewhere across the metro area.

According to police, at 1 p.m. Monday a woman parked her silver Dodge Charger at Rosedale Center, got out and was approached by a man who said, "Give me your car keys or I am going to kill you." He then removed a pistol from his pocket and pointed it at her.

The suspect was described as Black, approximately 20 years of age, 5-foot-2 to 5-foot-5 with a very thin build. He was wearing a black, baggy sweatshirt with black jogger pants bearing a design on the calf.

At 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, a woman parked her white Acura RDX at the mall and was approached by two Black males wearing dark clothing, according to police. One of the suspects told her, "Give me your keys" as he pressed a pistol into her midsection.

A short time later, police spotted the stolen vehicle in the area of Interstate 35W and Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis. They quickly lost sight of the vehicle "due to its erratic and dangerous driving conduct," Roseville police said.

In both cases, the suspects were believed to have surveilled the victims as they parked.

Roseville police said a rise in carjackings, auto thefts and theft of auto accessories has led them to add more patrols and partner with retailers to heighten police presence.

"The safety of those who live, work and visit Roseville is our number one priority," Police Chief Erika Scheider said in a statement. "Our officers and detectives are partnering with metro area agencies and will work tirelessly to bring those involved to justice."

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Roseville Police Detective Brady Martin at 651-792-7268 or email him at brady.martin@cityofroseville.com. Tipsters may remain anonymous.