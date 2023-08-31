Roseville police seeking man who groped females at retail locations

The Roseville Police Department is looking for a man suspected of groping juvenile and adult females at two separate retail locations on Aug. 20.

The suspect, who was wearing a blue balaclava-style face mask and a black New York Yankees hat, was described as a heavy-set Black man and seen entering a white Toyota sedan with no license plates. The location of the assaults and the number of victims wasn’t disclosed.

Police released a brief YouTube video of the suspect Wednesday.

He’s believed to be linked to additional crimes throughout the metro area, according to Roseville police, who didn’t provide further details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brady Martin at 651-792-7268 or brady.martin@cityofroseville.com.

Online tips can be submitted to CityofRoseville.com/3194/Crime-Tips. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

