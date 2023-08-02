Roseville police travel to Fresno to arrest man accused in Placer County child sex abuse case

Roseville police detectives arrested a Northern California man accused of child sexual abuse, possessing child pornography and making criminal threats in Placer County.

Kevin Ryan Connell, 30, of Wheatland in Yuba County was free on bail when he was arrested Thursday, the Roseville Police Department announced Tuesday.

Lt. Chris Ciampa, a Roseville police spokesman, said Connell was arrested at the Fresno County Superior Court where he was making a court appearance in an unrelated case. He said Roseville detectives made the nearly 200-mile drive to Fresno because it was “a safe and known place” when they could take Connell into custody.

Connell appeared for his arraignment on Monday in Placer Superior Court. He pleaded not guilty to the charges, court records show. His case was scheduled for an early status conference Wednesday, and a preliminary hearing has been scheduled Monday to determine whether there’s enough evidence for him to stand trial.

The police spokesman said Connell was being held at Placer County Jail in Roseville without bail. Ciampa also said Connell’s arrest was part of an ongoing investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

In a separate Placer County case, Connell faces felony charges of fraud and identity theft. He also pleaded not guilty to those charges on Monday during his arraignment, court records show. A preliminary hearing for that criminal case also is scheduled to begin Monday.