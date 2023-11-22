Roseville police urge vigilance after armed robberies at Westfield Galleria mall parking lot

Detectives on Tuesday were investigating two armed robberies this week at Roseville’s Westfield Galleria mall that targeted victims with “high-value items” in the parking lot.

The Roseville Police Department urged shoppers to be “vigilant” and report any suspicious activity as Black Friday approaches and the busy holiday shopping season begins.

The two robberies involving armed suspects occurred over the past two days at the mall, said Lt. Chris Ciampa, a police spokesman.

In both robberies, the victims were approached in the parking area, and “high-value items were targeted,” Ciampa said in a news release Tuesday evening. He said detectives were investigating whether there is a possible connection between the two armed robberies.

The Police Department is not releasing any further details about the robberies, including when the robberies occurred, how many suspects were involved in each robbery, what was stolen in each robbery, what type of weapons were used in the robberies or any suspect descriptions.

Ciampa said the Police Department was intentionally not releasing any more details about the robberies at this time in hopes of protecting the integrity of the investigation and “catching” the robbery suspects.

“We are actively investigating these incidents and are committed to ensuring the safety and security of all visitors and shoppers, especially as we enter the holiday season,” Ciampa said in the news release.

He said detectives are following all leads and coordinating with neighboring law enforcement agencies. The Police Department in the coming weeks will increase police presence and enforcement efforts in and around the Galleria mall.

“This increase in police presence is part of our proactive approach to ensure a secure shopping environment during the holiday season,” Ciampa said in the news release. “Our officers will be highly visible and vigilant in deterring and responding to any criminal activities.”

The Police Department encouraged holiday shoppers to be vigilant, report suspicious activity to mall security or police and avoid displaying high-value items.