Suspect detained after Roseville police activity forced nearby preschool to evacuate

A Roseville preschool was briefly evacuated Thursday afternoon due to police activity at a nearby home, authorities said.

Officers established a perimeter around a residence in the 1200 block of Crescendo Drive in search of a suspect, the Roseville Police Department said in a social media post just after 1:30 p.m.

The suspect was located and detained, police said in an update just before 2:10 p.m., and there is “no further threat to the neighborhood.”

Police had said they were working to contact a suspect believed to be alone inside a residence, with a nearby preschool evacuated and neighbors asked to shelter in place.

No other details were released regarding the suspect.