🌱 Roseville Utility Billing Payment Counter Moving + Homes For Sale

First, today's weather:

Nice with plenty of sunshine. High: 78 Low: 47.

Starting on May 2, the Utility Billing payment counter will be at a new location. The new payment counter will be located at 116 South Grant St., which is just across the town square from the Civic Center next to the new Post Office. The operating hours will remain the same, which is Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. You can also reach the counter by phone at 916-774-5300. (Roseville) On the night of Apr. 21, an identity theft suspect was arrested near Roseville. Deputies with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office found the suspect had allegedly started a business under the victim’s name after they pulled him over on Riverside Avenue back. The suspect, Richard McCormack, is reportedly a 33-year-old transient and was found with meth, a stolen driver’s license, and forged checks in his possession. (CBS Sacramento) Are you getting stuck while house hunting in the Roseville area? As part of a weekly real estate roundup, Patch is bringing you some of the newest and most interesting houses to hit the market in the region. This week, you will find five of the latest homes to be listed in Roseville. (Roseville Patch)

COVID-19 Vaccinations At Maidu Community Center (2:30 PM)

Wine Down Wednesday At Vernon Street Town Square (5:30 PM)

Woodcreek High School's Powder Puff Football games are happening this Friday, Apr. 29! Freshmen play the Sophomores at 6 p.m. and Juniors play the Seniors at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $5 or free with All-Access. Come out and support our local high school students! (Facebook)

Join the Roseville Area Chamber tomorrow (Apr. 28) at 7:30 a.m. for breakfast at Sierra View Country Club . Introduce yourself to other Chamber Members while enjoying some bacon! Sign up on the Chamber's website. (Instagram)

Want to help the Junction Elementary PTC with its upcoming Staff Appreciation Week efforts? You can purchase items off the PTC's Amazon wish list, including breakfast/snack items and small gifts. These items will be used during the first week of May. (Facebook)

Events:

