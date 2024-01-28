Roseville woman, 54, killed by suspected drunken driver in two-car crash Saturday

A Roseville woman was killed by a suspected drunken driver in a car crash Saturday afternoon, while two others were injured.

The 54-year-old woman, whose identity has yet to be released pending next-of-kin notification, was riding as a passenger in a 2012 Mazda 3 headed south on South George Washington Boulevard in Yuba City, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.

The Mazda driver collided with a 2021 Honda Accord driven by a 38-year-old Yuba City woman, who was headed north on South George Washington Boulevard about 4:05 p.m.

The Roseville woman was pronounced dead at Rideout Memorial Hospital in Marysville, where the drivers were treated for minor injuries.

The Honda driver, who CHP investigators believed to be under the influence of alcohol, was arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, felony DUI causing injury and driving with a suspended license due to a previous DUI.

She remained in Sutter County Jail custody as of Sunday morning on $100,000 bond.