Roseville woman dies in Sutter County crash, driver arrested for alleged DUI

(FOX40.COM) — A woman has been arrested on felony DUI charges after a crash in Sutter County killed a passenger in her car, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP said the crash occurred around 4 p.m. on Saturday near George Washington Boulevard, just south of Lincoln Road.

A woman, 38, driving a 2021 Honda Accord was heading northbound on South George Washington Boulevard while another woman, 35, was traveling south on the same roadway in a 2012 Mazda 3. The passenger in the Mazda 3 was a 54-year-old woman from Roseville.

The two cars crashed into one another, and the woman from Roseville died at the scene, CHP said.

The driver of the Mazda 3 was arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and felony DUI causing injury. She was booked into a Sutter County jail.

