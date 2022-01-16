Roseville woman to face careless use of a firearm charge in 3-year-old's nonfatal shooting

A Roseville woman will face a charge of careless, reckless or negligent use of a firearm after a 3-year-old boy took a handgun out of the pocket of her coat and shot himself in the head, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Sunday. The boy is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

On Friday, Janette Ann Smith, 30, visited the home of the child's mother in Detroit to pick up food that was prepared for her, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a news release. Smith took off her coat that had a handgun in the pocket and hung it over the chair in the living room, Worthy said. She then went into the kitchen to speak with the child's mother, and meanwhile, the child found the gun and shot himself in the head.

Smith couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

The child's mother took her son to the hospital.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

"If you own a gun and you know young children will be in your orbit, secure it so that there will be no access," Worthy said. "If you are traveling with a gun, follow the law while doing so, and by all means make sure that children cannot get to it."

Smith is expected to be arraigned on Monday morning at the 36th District Court in Detroit.

