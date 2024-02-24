Rosewood exhibit on display through March 23 at Gainesville Fine Arts Association

This year marked 101 years since the Rosewood massacre and The Real Rosewood Foundation Inc. (TRRF) continues to keep the history of the tragedy alive during a month-long exhibition.

The foundation and Gainesville Fine Arts Association (GFAA) are displaying an exhibit titled “An Elegy to Rosewood” through March 23 at GFAA at 1314 S. Main St. that is open to the public from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday.

The exhibit features paintings about Rosewood, family photographs and heirlooms from her aunt and Rosewood massacre survivor — Mahulda Gussie Brown Carrier, who was a school teacher in Rosewood, said Lizzie Jenkins, CEO and founder of the Real Rosewood Foundation Inc.

“Former Levy County Sheriff Bob Walker did not allow the KKK to burn the house down,” Jenkins said. “He kept them away long enough and put the heirlooms in pillowcases to bring to her.”

The foundation is raising money to build a Rosewood museum in Archer in 2025 or 2026 and it will be called the Mahulda Gussie Brown Carrier Cultural Center, Jenkins said.

The museum will be a tribute to the survivors and descendants of the 1923 Rosewood massacre.

It will not only educate visitors on the events of the tragic day, but it will highlight the history and culture of the Black community in Rosewood, according to the foundation’s website.

For more information about how to donate, visit https://www.rosewoodflorida.com.

This is the third elegy to Rosewood the foundation has hosted, Jenkins said.

The first was held at the Patricia and Phillip Frost Museum at Florida International University in Miami and the second was held at the Hannibal Heritage Square Center in Winter Park.

“It’s about getting the history out there and we are hopeful to reach the young people so that they will learn who they are and where we came from,” Jenkins said. “I tell people all the time that it’s not about me, it’s about us and history is who we are.”

Lizzie Jenkins, CEO and founder of the Real Rosewood Foundation Inc, stands next to the painting titled “Rosewood: Hope Prevails” by artist Pedro Jermaine on display at the "An Elegy to Rosewood" exhibit at the Gainesville Fine Arts Association through March 23. (Credit: Photo by Voleer Thomas, Correspondent)

During a reception on Friday introducing the exhibit to the community, attendees looked at the artifacts and paintings and some had the opportunity to watch the 1997 movie “Rosewood” that was directed by the late John Singleton.

Katy Lemle, executive director of GFAA, said the association was founded in the same year as the massacre and felt compelled to open its doors to host the exhibit to allow residents to learn more about Rosewood.

Portraits of Lizzie Jenkins' family are on display at the "An Elegy To Rosewood" exhibit that will be on display through March 23 at the Gainesville Fine Arts Association Gallery at 1314 S. Main St. (Credit: Photo by Voleer Thomas, Correspondent)

“I’m honored we are able to host it.” Lemle said. “I found that a lot of people don’t know about Rosewood, and we want to help them with their mission.”

Artist Pedro Jermaine is known for his artwork titled “Rosewood: Hope Prevails,” where it depicts a man, a woman and a child running through the woods to escape the Rosewood massacre.

Jermaine graduated from the University of Florida with a bachelor’s degree in visual arts and has a mission to use his gifts to empower the next generation through the arts, he said.

Jermaine met Jenkins in 2016 during a banquet hosted by the foundation and was hired as the resident artist, he said.

His Rosewood painting was unveiled two years later at the Rosewood banquet, and he said during those years, he learned more about Rosewood to create a painting that will capture what happened.

“She had to give me the story before I executed the painting,” Jermaine said. “I want to be someone to make a change with art — I didn’t know it would be something with this significant part of history. I am honored to give stories like this a platform and share it with the public. Exhibitions like this are very needed. So many people don’t know the history.”

Rosewood is on State Road 24 a few miles northeast of Cedar Key. On the morning of Jan. 1, 1923, Fannie Coleman Taylor, a married white woman in nearby Sumner, claimed a Black man assaulted her though some believe her lover was the culprit. A mob that included Ku Klux Klan members who were in Gainesville for a rally assembled and over the next three days beat Black residents and burned the town down, according to the foundation’s website.

