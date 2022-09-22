0

Rosewood Hotel CEO explains the ‘unique lens’ women leaders bring to hospitality

Dylan Croll
·3 min read

On a recent episode of "Influencers with Andy Serwer," Sonia Cheng, the CEO of the Rosewood Hotel Group, highlighted one advantage of being a woman in a business world dominated by male CEOs.

“We can offer a very unique perspective to the hospitality industry,” Cheng told Yahoo Finance’s editor-in-chief. “We have a different lens in the hotel industry, where we can shed a different light that can help evolve the experience in hotels.”

Though men dominate leadership roles in many industries, women are seeing greater representation in the hotel business than they were a few years ago. Women now hold one leadership spot for every 10.3 men, an improvement from one to 11.2 in 2019, according to a report released in January by the Castell Project, non-profit that supports women in the hotel busines.

'Women can provide a really different perspective'

Cheng asserts that women leaders can be a strong asset for the hospitality business. She pointed to her company’s recently revamped children’s play and education program, the Rosewood Explorers Club. At Rosewood Baha Mar in the Bahamas, children learn about the national birds of the Bahamas and even dress up as them. At Rosewood Phuket in Thailand, children collect herbs, learn about their health benefits, and prepare a three-course lunch.

A view shows the Les Ambassadeurs dining room at the Hotel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, France June 29, 2017. The Paris&#39;s landmark Hotel de Crillon, which was built in 1758, reopens in July after a four-year 200 million euro ($222 million) revamp. Picture taken June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A view shows the Les Ambassadeurs dining room at the Hotel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, France June 29, 2017. The Paris's landmark Hotel de Crillon, which was built in 1758, reopens in July after a four-year 200 million euro ($222 million) revamp. Picture taken June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

“It's a very diverse education experience. And kids love it," Cheng says. “And families are going to be those who care because we have an amazing kids program.”

Cheng affirms that she never would have taken the initiative to improve the children’s program were she not a mother of four.

“I know what is important to children,” she remarked. “I wouldn't have developed that had I not become a mother. So, I think we women can really provide a different perspective to the industry.”

Cheng also cited Asaya, Rosewood’s new wellness concept. Rosewood’s Asaya offers customers various treatments ranging from fitness tests to naturopathic treatment sessions, including special treatments for pregnant women.

“When we launched Asaya as a concept, we created a focus group with a lot of women and talked to them about what their needs are, and what they're looking for that it's beyond the traditional spa,” Cheng says. “So those inspirations are very important and critical for our hotel industry to continue to develop and continue to evolve our concept.”

Cheng became CEO of the Rosewood Hotel Group in 2011 at just 30 years old. Her father was Henry Cheng, a Hong Kong executive, and her grandfather was Cheng Yu-tung, a tycoon who founded the conglomerate Chow Tai Fook, which owns Rosewood Hotel Group. At the time of his death, Yu-tung was the third richest person in all of Hong Kong with net worth of around $12 billion, according to Bloomberg.

“Hospitality has always been my passion. It's been our family blood.” Cheng said.

Rosewood Hotel Group, a privately owned subsidiary, manages five brands including ultra-luxury Rosewood Hotels & Resorts in North America, and Asaya, according to the company website. The company has 41 hotels in 19 countries and nearly 30 new properties under development.

Dylan Croll is a reporter and researcher at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter at @CrollonPatrol.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Cheng: Women offer a unique perspective for hospitality

    In a recent episode of “Influencers with Andy Serwer”, Rosewood Hotel Group CEO Sonia Cheng discussed the impact of women in the hotel industry and how they’ve helped to “evolve” the hotel experience.

  • Market Wrap: Markets Wait for Fed to Officially Announce What It Has Signaled for Weeks

    Absent a huge surprise, markets are expecting interest rates to increase by 75 basis points. Market Wrap is CoinDesk’s daily newsletter diving into what happened in today's crypto markets.

  • Royal Caribbean Taps Junk-Bond Market For $2 Billion Refinancing

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is tapping the US corporate high-yield bond market to help refinance debt the company has coming due next year. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkraineUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesPowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherA Great Copper Squeeze Is Coming for the Global EconomyA Decision Tree for Biden If Putin Goes NuclearThe cruiseline operator is looki

  • Exclusive-Credit Suisse sounds out investors about capital hike - sources

    Credit Suisse is sounding out investors for fresh cash, two people familiar with the matter said, approaching them for the fourth time in roughly seven years as it attempts a radical overhaul of its investment bank. Credit Suisse started in recent weeks to speak to shareholders about the move, the people said. Various scenarios are under discussion for the investment bank, including the most drastic option of exiting the U.S. market, two sources said.

  • TikTok turns off political ads ahead of midterm elections

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss steps TikTok is taking ahead of the November midterms.

  • U.S. lawmakers pile pressure on big banks over China ties, Taiwan

    WASHINGTON/HONG KONG (Reuters) -Top U.S. bankers came under pressure from lawmakers on Wednesday to take a tougher stance on doing business with China amid growing tensions between Washington and Beijing over Taiwan's sovereignty and China's human rights record. During a hearing before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee, Republican congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer pressed bank chief executives on how they would respond in the hypothetical event of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. Lawmakers also asked the CEOs to condemn China's "human rights abuses," in a departure from previous hearings that tended to focus on domestic issues like housing and consumer protection.

  • Kimpton Hotels Just Announced Its First All-inclusive — and It's on a Waterfront Stretch of Mexico's Riviera Maya

    Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants just announced that it will open its first-ever all-inclusive hotel. A spokesperson for the IHG Hotels & Resorts–owned company confirmed to Travel + Leisure that the all-inclusive Kimpton resort will open in the Riviera Maya on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula in early 2024. “This development is a testament to Kimpton’s continued growth and broad resonance,” Mike DeFrino, CEO of Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, shared in a statement released to T+L.

  • This Waterfront Florida City Has a Legendary Pink Hotel That Just Reopened — See Inside

    Hacienda Hotel features 40 unique rooms and a lush courtyard anchored by the property's original fountain from the 1920s.

  • Black Artist Files Complaint Against Manhattan Hotel Alleging Staff Racially Profiled Him

    No matter what great things Black people do, instances of racism always find a way to meet you. Artist Kahlil Robert Irving has had his works shown at New York’s Museum of Modern Art and the Whitney Museum of Art. Unfortunately, he had to file a racial discrimination complaint with the New York State Division of Human Rights against a Manhattan hotel accusing staffers of trespassing and racial profiling, according to Hyperallergic

  • In suit, NY AG takes aim at Trump's boasts about wealth

    Former President Donald Trump's latest legal woes focus on allegations that he and his company chronically exaggerated the value of things he owned in order to obtain loans, lower his taxes or get deals done. New York Attorney General Leticia James asserted in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that Trump's company used deceptive schemes to overstate the value of 23 properties and other assets, including his penthouse on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue and his posh Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Trump's legal team has said that he didn't defraud anyone.

  • Luxury Hotels That Accept Cryptocurrency

    Some luxury hotels are now offering a new perk: the ability to pay in cryptocurrencies. From Dubai to the Swiss Alps, several high-end hotels enable guests to swap their credit cards for their digital...