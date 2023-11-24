Roshelle Pate, known as 'The 'Food Soldier' who fed Columbus, dies at 58

Roshelle Pate, known as 'The Food Soldier,' poses for a portrait in 2021 at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus. Pate, who was recognized for her work feeding food-insecure neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic, died unexpectedly on Nov. 13, 2023.

Roshelle Pate arrived to present The Columbus Foundation's 2022 Spirit of Columbus Award wearing her olive green flight suit.

As the previous recipient, Pate had the honor of surprising last year's winner, COTA CEO Joanna Pinkerton, with the annual award. And as a U.S. Air Force veteran presenting an award named for Columbus aviation icon Jerrie Mock, it was only fitting that Pate dress for the occasion.

Pate, better known around the Columbus area as "The Food Soldier," wore her military service with pride as she waged her personal war on hunger.

It motivated her work organizing hundreds of food giveaways and feeding thousands of people across central Ohio for the better part of a decade. It influenced her fashion, as she often wore fatigues or camouflage. It informed her steadfast belief in humanity and that no one should be left behind.

"Hunger is not an issue of charity," Pate told The Dispatch in 2021. "Hunger is an issue of justice."

Pate, 58, died unexpectedly on Nov. 13. The cause of her death was unknown as of Wednesday afternoon.

News of her death shocked the nearly 20,000 members of Pate's Facebook group, The Food Soldier — a mutual aid network she founded in 2015 to share information about food giveaways and other assistance in the war against hunger — as well as her loved ones and colleagues across the city.

"All of us here are still in shock about Roshelle’s passing," said Doug Kridler, president and CEO of The Columbus Foundation.

"Roshelle was truly an exceptional person who gave purpose to so many with whom she came into contact. There is a void left in our community with her passing," Kridler said.

Pate previously told The Dispatch that she started The Food Soldier after she experienced a brief period of food insecurity herself while taking care of her mother, Shirley, a few years earlier. She was shocked by how difficult it could be to get fresh, wholesome food into the hands of folks who needed it most.

"She saw the need and got to work," said Renea Moore, Pate's cousin. "Roshelle wouldn't take no for an answer."

The Food Solider had humble beginnings in the garage of Pate's cousin Jami Clinkscale. There, she would store boxes of meat and groceries for giveaways.

"I had a modest electric bill before that," Clinkscale said with a laugh. "But Roshelle made me a promise that I would never go hungry."

Clinkscale said Pate would often show up at night with boxes of meat to put away, their fingers frigid by the time they were done.

Though she had been organizing food giveaways for several years by the time COVID-19 hit, Pate's work found new urgency during the pandemic. She organized hundreds of food giveaways across the state during its bleakest days.

"It really became her ministry," Shirley Pate said.

The Columbus Foundation recognized Pate's service in 2021 with the Spirit of Columbus Award, an honor given to community members who exhibit bravery, boldness and determination through their efforts and accomplishments.

Pate, Kridler said, was a clear choice "because of the genuineness of her service to others, but also because of the grit and tenacity she showed in fighting for food security for those in need, no matter what the odds or obstacles.

"She honored each person’s humanity and shared everyday kindnesses," Kridler said. "Roshelle Pate achieved greatness in her own right through those values in action."

Being a "food soldier," Pate told The Columbus Foundation in 2021, is rooted in loving one's neighbor.

"As a military veteran myself, I was taught that we leave no man behind. We leave no man on the field alone," Pate said. "So, a food soldier is someone who does just that. They do not leave their neighbor behind. And they not only help, but they show others how to help, they teach others to teach others."

Though Pate moved away from Ohio for a time, Columbus' South Side was always home, Shirley Pate said.

She lived blocks away from her alma mater, Marion Franklin High School, and had recently been appointed a South Side Area commissioner by her neighbors, said Katherine Cull, a neighborhood liaison with the city.

Cull recalled volunteering at The Food Solider Canteen and Resource Center on Main Street a couple of weeks ago during Pate's weekly free produce giveaway. She chatted up another volunteer, and was surprised to hear he drove in from Mechanicsburg in eastern Champaign County to help.

"She was an excellent representative of her community," Cull said. "She was a catalyst. The ripple effect of her work is felt across this city."

Pate's family said it's not clear yet what exactly will come of The Food Solider, but they're talking with a number of local organizations to see how to move forward.

"One thing's for sure, it's going to be pretty hard, because Roshelle worked seven days a week for free," Shirley Pate said.

"Roshelle was working in her sleep," Clinkscale added.

To know Pate was to love her, Clinkscale and Moore said of their cousin, and to love her meant to love others as she did.

Calling hours for Pate will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 29 at New Birth Christian Ministries at 3475 Refugee Road. A funeral service will follow.

