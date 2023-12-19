Rosie Jones calls out "downright ableism" following Royal Variety performance

Rosie Jones has called out the "downright ableism" of some comments about her Royal Variety performance.

Following her stand-up act at the annual event on Sunday night (December 17), the comedian and actress took to Twitter to address both the positive and negative comments she has since received in regards to her performance.

"Thank you for all of the lovely messages about The Royal Variety last night, what fun. Less of a thanks to the not so lovely ones," she wrote.

"Comedy is subjective and it's ok if I'm not your cup of tea. But please remember the difference between personal preference and downright ableism."

Fellow comedian Dawn French was quick to express her support for Rosie, writing: "You are totally my cup of tea Ms R."

"Your opinion is the only one I care about," Rosie then replied.

In an Instagram video, Jones added: "Hello. So I was on the Royal Variety last night, and I just want to make something clear.

"If you want to write to me to tell me that I'm not funny, don't, because I don't care!

"If you want to say I'm too disabled to be on telly, or you can't understand me – don't bother! 'Cause again, I don't care – and I'm gonna carry being on your screen with my big, disabled voice!"

This year's Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall, which was hosted The Chase presenter Bradley Walsh, also featured Cher, McFly, Rick Astley, Zara Larsson, Paloma Faith, Hannah Waddingham and Melanie C.

In other news, it was confirmed in August that Rosie will write and star in a new Channel 4 sitcom titled Disability Benefits.

The six-episode series will see the comedian star as Emily, who starts her own illegal drugs empire after being made redundant and having her state benefits cut.

"I am incredibly excited to be making Disability Benefits for Channel 4. It has always been my dream to have my own sitcom and now it is coming true! Bring it on!!" Rosie said in a statement when the show was announced.

