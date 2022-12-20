Rosie O’Donnell celebrates son Blake’s engagement: ‘I cried’

D Dipasupil
11
Ariana Brockington
·3 min read

Rosie O’Donnell is one proud mom after watching son Blake O’Donnell get down on one knee and propose to his fiancée.

The 23-year-old asked girlfriend Teresa Garofalow Westervelt to marry him during a Broadway performance of “Phantom of the Opera” on Sunday, Dec. 18 — and his mom was right beside him when it happened.

On Dec. 19, Rosie O’Donnell shared an Instagram post that showed her son popping the question in one photo.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rosie O’Donnell (@rosie)

Blake O’Donnell was beaming as he surprised his fiancée with her engagement ring. Westervelt smiled while she clasped her hands together.

There was also another unexpected guest in attendance who congratulated the couple. The newly-engaged couple posed alongside the former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in a second picture.

“Last night — my son blake asked his gf teresa to marry him — and she said yes !!!” the 60-year-old comedian cheered in the caption. “The crowd clapped — and hillary clinton was there too.”

She added, “I cried all through phantom of the opera — wishing my mom was here to see it all.”

Rosie O’Donnell also included the hashtags “love” and “family” and three heart emojis.

Multiple celebrity friends celebrated Westervelt and Blake O’Donnell in the comments.

“The White Lotus” actor Aubrey Plaza said, “GO BLAKEYYYYYY GOOOO.”

“Rosemary’s Baby” actor Mia Farrow commented, “Beautiful!! Im so happy for everyone!!

Broadway icon and “The Good Fight” star Audra McDonald wrote, “Congrats Ro!!!! I remember when you first brought him home. So beautiful!!!!”

Blake O’Donnell gushed about his bride-to-be on his Instagram page as well. He uploaded a slideshow that included photos of Westervelt showing off her sparkler.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Blake O'Donnell (@theblakeodonnell)

“I liked it so I (finally) put a ring on it,” he joked in the caption. “I can’t wait to start the next chapter in our lives together, and I’m so grateful to be doing it with my ride or die.”

In her post, Westervelt playfully told her fiancée that proposing after six years together was the “stupidest question you’ve ever asked me.”

She then thanked her future mother-in-laws in the lengthy caption and tagged Rosie O’Donnell, Kelli Carpenter and Anne Steele.

Rosie O’Donnell shares Blake, Parker, 27, Chelsea, 25, and Vivienne, 20, with ex-wife Carpenter. Following their divorce, Carpenter married Steele in 2013.

Carpenter congratulated the couple with a sweet tribute and revealed that her son proposed with her grandmother’s antique wedding ring.

The “A League of Their Own” star is also mother to 9-year-old Dakota, whom she shared with ex-wife Michelle Rounds. Rounds died by suicide in 2017, according to People.

The former host of “The Rosie O’Donnell Show” rarely posts pictures of her children on social media.

However, last year, she uploaded a series of photos with Blake O’Donnell, Westervelt and Dakota.

“We r family,” she simply wrote in the caption.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com

Recommended Stories

  • Very funny mother of 4 goes viral for renaming the belly bulge known as ‘mom pooch’

    Minnesota content creator Emily Vondrachek shares a funny viral video in which she suggests nine new names for the belly bulge known as "mom pooch."

  • Possible link to Jesus' midwife unearthed in Israel

    STORY: The cave is reputed to be the burial place of Salome,apocryphal nurse to the newborn JesusArcheologists say they have uncovered newevidence that it was both an important Jewish tomb and a Christian pilgrimage siteLocation: Lachish Forest, Israel(Zvi Firer / Excavation director, Israel Antiquities Authority)"We are sitting inside the cave that's called Holy Salome cave. According to a local Christian tradition, Salome was the midwife that helped Mary, the mother of Jesus, give birth to Jesus over there in Bethlehem. She didn't believe that Mary (was) still a virgin. Because of that, her hand just froze in the air. The minute she touched Jesus' cot, her hand came back to life. From then, she became holy for Christians."Experts say work to prepare the2,000-year-old cave for public access unearthed stone slabs and mosaic floors consistentwith a family tomb for prominent Jewsalong with decorated oil lamps thatsuggest the site served Christian pilgrims"We knew about the cave for at least 40 years. Everything was buried down. But now, during the excavations to open up the cave for the first time to the public, we found this big yard, one of the biggest yards in Israel, of the entrance to the burial cave. There is almost (not) any yard like that. So during the excavation, also, we found the tens of oil lamps, we saw signs of pilgrims, we saw signs of inscriptions. This is all the newest thing in archeology today in excavations of Israel."

  • Costco's Beloved Chocolate Chip Ricotta Is Back

    The unique sweet cheese is available for $13.89 per pound.

  • USA TODAY's annual look at the memorable figures we lost this year

    USA TODAY's annual look at celebrity deaths and passages of newsmakers, athletes, thinkers and others who helped define their times.

  • Hawaii Faces Extreme Cold Front and Winter Storm Warnings Weeks After Mauna Loa Eruption

    Mauna Loa, one of the world's largest active volcanoes, erupted for the first time in 38 years in November

  • 17 Moments People Became Aware That The Real Toxic Problem In Their Relationship Was Actually Them

    "When he broke down crying in front of me because he felt like I didn’t trust him."View Entire Post ›

  • Idaho murders: Police should have released Hyundai information 'immediately,' former Det. Ted Williams says

    Fox News contributor and former D.C. Det. Ted Williams believes Idaho police should have released information about a white Hyundai spotted near the crime scene sooner.

  • Mass. doctor accused of assaulting officer during US Capitol breach

    According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Dr. Jacquelyn Starer of Ashland illegally entered Capitol grounds and the building through the East Rotunda doors.

  • ‘Chubby’ bear cub helped capture close-up videos of wildlife in Minnesota. Take a look

    The cub did some “strategic re-adjusting” of the trail camera, officials said.

  • A Full List of Current Las Vegas Residencies (Updating)

    We've compiled a list of all the current Las Vegas residencies, where they'll be taking place and, of course, where to buy tickets.

  • Real ‘Mindhunter’ recalls meeting 'personable' serial killer Edmund Kemper: 'He didn't appear to hold back'

    Dr. Ann Wolbert Burgess has written the book "A Killer by Design: Murderers, Mindhunters, and My Quest to Decipher the Criminal Mind" with Steven Matthew Constantine

  • Updates From Star Trek: Picard, the Future of Pirates of the Caribbean, and More

    Lee Cronin promises the new Evil Dead is like “a rocket fueled by blood.” Director James Mangold drops some cryptic clues about the Indiana Jones Disney+ series. Plus, get a retro look at the final season of Riverdale, and what’s next on His Dark Materials. To me, my spoilers!

  • Injectable HIV treatment offers hope to Ugandans

    STORY: Gerald Muwonge tested positive for HIV eight years ago. To keep his viral load in check, he has to carry around vials of pills for his daily treatment regimen while dodging the stigma this could mean for a gay man in Uganda. But he hopes this could soon change thanks to an injectable treatment that only needs to be taken once every two months. “I have heard of that coming injectable HIV treatment and I think it will be so perfect if doctors here in Uganda follow the procedures of giving it to some people, reasons to how it is going to be very important to my community, the LGBTI community." In October last year, about 200 patients in Uganda began a trial of a World Health Organization-approved injection containing the drugs cabotegravir, or CAB-LA, and rilpivirine. Results are due in 2024.The treatment, developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline, is the first non-pill option against HIV, and studies have shown it even outperforms the efficacy of oral pills, which Muwonge has been taking. "These drugs, you have to take them every day and if you are taking them at exactly 9:00 am, it should be that way until you die.”He says the strict regimen of taking the pills messes with his head.Muwonge, who is not among the patients in the trial, said the new injectable treatment option could help to reduce the stigma HIV patients suffer, particularly gay men like himself.Homosexuality is illegal in Uganda, and gay people often face arrest, ostracism and violence at the hands of law enforcement or local vigilantes.In Uganda, at least 1.4 million people live with HIV/AIDS.

  • Rapper The Game tells critics of his daughter’s dress to mind their own business

    The Game is defending the outfit his 12-year-old daughter wore to a sweet 16 party earlier this month.

  • Meet Melia Kreiling, the newest cast member to join Emily In Paris

    This is everything you need to know about Melia Kreiling, the newest cast member of Emily In Paris season three. She plays Sofia Sideris.

  • Giants postpone Carlos Correa introductory press conference amid injury concern

    The San Francisco Giants postponed Carlos Correa's introductory press conference on Tuesday after a reported medical concern following his physical.

  • Elon Musk To Resign As Twitter CEO After He Finds A “Foolish Enough” Replacement

    Both Snoop Dogg and Dionne Warwick have polled to take over for Musk.

  • ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’ Expands Troupe With Gabriel Byrne

    EXCLUSIVE: The 2x Primetime Emmy nominated and Golden Globe winning Gabriel Byrne has closed a deal, we hear, to star opposite Ana de Armas in the John Wick spinoff Ballerina. He joins the ever-expanding cast which includes Ian McShane, Keanu Reeves, Anjelica Huston, Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Norman Reedus. Producer Basil Iwanyk said: “For […]

  • JoJo Siwa’s Ex Avery Cyrus Speaks Out on Their “Very Real” Relationship After Split

    Days after Avery Cyrus announced she and JoJo Siwa broke up after nearly two months of dating, the TikToker is speaking out about their relationship: "I'm still very hurt that JoJo broke up with me."

  • Keshi warns 'performers aren't circus animals' after concertgoer's hurled object injures his eye

    Vietnamese American singer-songwriter Keshi was left injured after a small object hit him in the face in Honolulu. From water bottles to iPhones, touring artists unfortunately must be prepared to endure a barrage of objects hurled by fans desperate to make themselves noticed by their musical idols. On Monday, Keshi was performing in Honolulu for the final stop of his “HEAVEN/HELL” tour when he was struck by something that caused him to stumble onstage and clutch his face.