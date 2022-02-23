Rosie O'Donnell issues public apology to Priyanka Chopra for mistakenly thinking she was Deepak Chopra's daughter

Rosie O'Donnell and Priyanka Chopra Jonas Rosie O'Donnell / TikTok / Jared Siskin / Getty Images

Rosie O'Donnell has apologized to Priyanka Chopra Jonas for thinking her father is Deepak Chopra.

Chopra Jonas' real father, Dr Ashok Chopra, passed away in 2013.

O'Donnell apologised in a second TikTok for not knowing Chopra Jonas' first name.

Rosie O'Donnell has apologised to Priyanka Chopra Jonas after mistaking her for the daughter of author Deepak Chopra.

The comedian revealed on TikTok that she recently "embarrassed" her son, his girlfriend, and Fran Drescher when she approached Chopra Jonas while dining at Nobu Malibu.

O'Donnell was in attendance when she noticed Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas sat nearby. She said she didn't know Chopra Jonas' first name and "had always assumed [she] was Deepak Chopra's daughter."

"So, when I said, 'Hi, Nick Jonas, you were great in 'Kingdom,' and 'Hi, I know your dad,' she goes, 'You do? Who's my dad?' And I'm like, 'Deepak...,'" O'Donnell recounted.

"She's like, 'No, and Chopra is a common name.' ... I felt so embarrassed."

"Didn't you think that Nick Jonas was married to Deepak Chopra's daughter?" O'Donnell asked. "Am I the only one who thought that?"

Chopra Jonas and the author are not related, and Chopra Jonas' father, Dr Ashok Chopra, passed away in 2013.

"Nick Jonas, I apologise and to the 'Chopra wife', I apologise, too," O'Donnell said, failing to remember Chopra Jonas' name.

When users criticized O'Donnell for referring to the actor as "Chopra wife," she posted a follow-up TikTok with the caption, "priyanka is her name - i shoulda googled b4 i tiktok ed."

"People thought that she was rude. She wasn't rude, it was just awkward. I'm sure she gets sick of that. I'm sure I'm not the only one," O'Donnell said.

"According to the comments, a lot of people thought that too but she's apparently a very well-known actress and more famous than him, people were saying. So, I'm sure it felt weird to her to begin with."

"Anyway, Priyanka is her name. Priyanka — I hope I'm pronouncing that right. I just want to apologize to her and to everyone who thought that it was really inappropriate of me. Sorry, sometimes I fuck up. I did at Nobu."

Jonas and Chopra Jonas recently announced the birth of their first child via surrogate.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate," they said in a joint statement on their Instagram accounts. "We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

