Rosie O'Donnell will bring her Emmy-winning talk show back for one night only on Sunday.

The special event, streaming live on Broadway.com, will be a fundraiser for The Actors Fund. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced Broadway shows to go dark through April 13.

MORE: 'Goodbye Penny': Tom Hanks, Rosie O'Donnell, rest of Hollywood mourn the death of famed director Penny Marshall

The evening will feature appearances and performances from some of the biggest names in entertainment: Sarah Jessica Parker, Gloria Estefan, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Harvey Fierstein, Morgan Freeman, Neil Patrick Harris, Judith Light, Barry Manilow, Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, Andrew Rannells, Chita Rivera, Jordin Sparks, Ben Vereen, Matthew Broderick, Tituss Burgess and Kristin Chenoweth. They'll all take part from the comfort of their own homes.

“Everybody who knows me knows that Broadway has been one of the brightest lights in my life since the time I was a little girl," O'Donnell said in a statement on Wednesday. "It has also been the lifeblood of New York City for generation after generation. After all Broadway has given to the world, now — in this time of tremendous need — it’s our turn to give something back.”

MORE: Ben Platt and his Broadway friends throw virtual dance party to ease anxiety during coronavirus pandemic

The Actors Fund provides services for people in the arts and entertainment community.

'The Rosie O'Donnell Show' to return for special one-night only event originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com