Rosie's House music academy helps low-income Phoenix-area kids grow and succeed

The downtown Phoenix nonprofit Rosie's House: A Music Academy for Children aims to remove money as a barrier to the talent development of musically inclined young people.

Since 1996, the organization has helped low-income youth connect with music and access resources to develop their potential.

In 2023, the nonprofit provided free music lessons, healthy meals, mentorship and leadership opportunities to more than 600 young people from across metro Phoenix. The students regularly perform in concerts, recitals and other community events.

Rosie's House, which serves youth ages 4 to 18, is a repeat Season for Sharing campaign grant recipient. Grant funding assists with program expenses ranging from music books and instructional materials to costs associated with on- and off-campus performances throughout the year.

More than 150 Arizona nonprofits received $1.6 million from readers of The Arizona Republic as part of the 2022-23 Season for Sharing campaign.

The music academy's responses to The Republic's questionnaire have been edited for length and clarity.

What do you want people to know about your organization?

All of our students qualify as low-income, and our free afterschool program supports them and their families beyond music education. For example, Rosie’s House offers students and their siblings free healthy meals while they are on campus. We also offer computer and internet access to students in grades 3-12 during our Homework Help hours, helping to bridge the technology gap for students with limited technology access. Our College Path program guides high school juniors and seniors through the college application process, including scholarship and financial aid processes. Over the past three years, 100% of our high school seniors have continued to college studies in the fall, many with full-ride scholarships.

Are there any projects your organization is working on that you want the public to know about?

Over the past few years, mental health has become a crisis for Arizona youth, with record numbers of youth experiencing depression and anxiety. Rosie’s House has seen evidence of stress, anxiety and depression in our students, and in response, this year, we launched our Mental Health Initiative. Through this new program, Rosie’s House further supports our students' needs with increased staff and instructor training and a professional referral system for students needing extra mental health support.

What are your organization’s greatest needs?

Over the past year, Rosie’s House has seen a dramatic increase in interest and need for our free afterschool program. Currently, our greatest need is increased funding so that we can continue to expand enrollment to the qualified students on our waiting list.

How do you gauge your success?

Our free afterschool program has been developed to change the lives of underserved youth, and participation in it has been shown to support more than just music education. After only one year at Rosie’s House, students self-report increased ability in goal setting, leadership, collaboration and self-worth. The success of Rosie’s House depends on every student receiving personalized attention as they develop their personal and creative potential.

The downtown Phoenix nonprofit Rosie's House: A Music Academy for Children aims to remove money as a barrier to the talent development of musically inclined young people.

Since 1996, the organization has helped low-income youth connect with music and access resources to develop their potential.

In 2023, the nonprofit provided free music lessons, healthy meals, mentorship and leadership opportunities to more than 600 young people from across metro Phoenix. The students regularly perform in concerts, recitals and other community events.

Rosie's House, which serves youth ages 4 to 18, is a repeat Season for Sharing campaign grant recipient. Grant funding assists with program expenses ranging from music books and instructional materials to costs associated with on- and off-campus performances throughout the year.

More than 150 Arizona nonprofits received $1.6 million from readers of The Arizona Republic as part of the 2022-23 Season for Sharing campaign.

The music academy's responses to The Republic's questionnaire have been edited for length and clarity.

What do you want people to know about your organization?

All of our students qualify as low-income, and our free afterschool program supports them and their families beyond music education. For example, Rosie’s House offers students and their siblings free healthy meals while they are on campus. We also offer computer and internet access to students in grades 3-12 during our Homework Help hours, helping to bridge the technology gap for students with limited technology access. Our College Path program guides high school juniors and seniors through the college application process, including scholarship and financial aid processes. Over the past three years, 100% of our high school seniors have continued to college studies in the fall, many with full-ride scholarships.

Are there any projects your organization is working on that you want the public to know about?

Over the past few years, mental health has become a crisis for Arizona youth, with record numbers of youth experiencing depression and anxiety. Rosie’s House has seen evidence of stress, anxiety and depression in our students, and in response, this year, we launched our Mental Health Initiative. Through this new program, Rosie’s House further supports our students' needs with increased staff and instructor training and a professional referral system for students needing extra mental health support.

What are your organization’s greatest needs?

Over the past year, Rosie’s House has seen a dramatic increase in interest and need for our free afterschool program. Currently, our greatest need is increased funding so that we can continue to expand enrollment to the qualified students on our waiting list.

How do you gauge your success?

Our free afterschool program has been developed to change the lives of underserved youth, and participation in it has been shown to support more than just music education. After only one year at Rosie’s House, students self-report increased ability in goal setting, leadership, collaboration and self-worth. The success of Rosie’s House depends on every student receiving personalized attention as they develop their personal and creative potential.

What inspires the work of your organization?

Every day, our work is inspired by our talented and hard-working students. The average student is enrolled at Rosie’s House for five years. Seeing a student start a new instrument, gain confidence in playing and performing, and see their creativity grow over the years is incredibly inspiring. Our staff and instructors become mentors to our students and the joy that comes from those connections is meaningful and heartfelt.

What vision does your organization have for the future?

Our vision is that of a community where all youth have access to music education and opportunities for lifetime achievement. We want all youth to have access to music education and the life-changing opportunities it brings.

Donate to Season for Sharing

Since 1993, because of readers like you, The Arizona Republic's Season for Sharing campaign has raised and given away more than $73 million to Arizona nonprofits. Please help The Republic continue supporting our neighbors in need.

Where does the money go?

When you give to Season for Sharing, you're contributing to nonprofits that help teachers and students, aid older Arizonans and support struggling children and families. The Republic pays all administrative costs, so 100% of donations go back to the community.

Ways to give

Fill out the secure online form at sharing.azcentral.com.

Text "SHARING" to 91-999 and click on the link in the text message.

Go online at facebook.com/seasonforsharing and look for the featured "DONATE HERE" post.

Clip the coupon on Page 4A of The Arizona Republic, fill it out and mail it to P.O. Box 29250, Phoenix, AZ 85038-9250.

Scan the QR code with your smartphone camera, and click on the link to donate.

Scan the QR code with your smartphone camera and click on the link to donate to Season for Sharing.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Nonprofit Rosie's House offers kids more than free music programs