Rosneft Oil's (LON:ROSN) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Rosneft Oil (LON:ROSN) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Rosneft Oil is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = ₽1.4t ÷ (₽16t - ₽3.7t) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, Rosneft Oil has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Oil and Gas industry average of 5.2% it's much better.

See our latest analysis for Rosneft Oil

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Rosneft Oil compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Rosneft Oil.

The Trend Of ROCE

Rosneft Oil is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 11%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 53%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Rosneft Oil thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line On Rosneft Oil's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Rosneft Oil can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. However the stock is down a substantial 83% in the last five years so there could be other areas of the business hurting its prospects. In any case, we believe the economic trends of this company are positive and looking into the stock further could prove rewarding.

Story continues

Rosneft Oil does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here