Ross Bagwell, an American TV industry pioneer who loved Knoxville, dies at age 91

Ross Bagwell, who was a pioneer in the American television industry despite his unconventional choice to work in Knoxville, died Nov. 23. He was 91 years old.

At a time when all TV production was concentrated in Los Angeles and New York City, Bagwell followed his passion to bring the industry home to East Tennessee.

His loved ones will remember him most fondly for his creativity and his passion for storytelling, his daughter Dee Haslam told Knox News on Nov. 23.

Bagwell grew up in the city and attended Staub School, Tyson Middle School and Knoxville High School. He then served in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in Biloxi, Mississippi, and Cape Cod, Massachusetts. After his military service, Bagwell worked at Oak Ridge National Lab while attending the University of Tennessee, according to his obituary.

He first viewed television in 1951 and fell in love with it, Haslam said. His passion led him to take a bus to New York City and enroll at New York University and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

"Everybody thought it was crazy," she said. "He went for his passion and did really well."

He began working at NBC as a pageboy and rose through the ranks for more than a decade until 1964, when his wife, Sue, persuaded him to move the family back to Knoxville.

Back home, Bagwell initially worked at WATE-TV before starting his own agency, Bagwell Advertising. The lure of television, though, was always on his mind, prompting him to launch Cinetel Productions in 1975, which he sold to Scripps Howard in 1994. His first show, titled "I-40 Paradise," was the first cable sitcom to appear on TV.

"If you love something so much and you're so passionate, you don't give up on that dream," Haslam said. "He was the ultimate dreamer. He was a terrific writer. ... He could sing and dance, too.

"He was just an incredibly talented man."

Following the sale of Cinetel, he started Ross Television Productions as an outlet for his love of creating television, film and games. Bagwell also shared his passion for creative storytelling with his mentees. He mentored many people in the industry, Haslam said.

"A lot of people start businesses, Ross really started an industry in East Tennessee," Stephen Land, a mentee of Bagwell's, told Knox News. Land is a television producer himself who founded Knoxville-based Jupiter Entertainment.

"From our very first meeting, I knew he was unlike anyone," Land said. "I'll forever be in his debt. He was a really patient mentor, and ultimately became like a second father to me."

Land said he owes his career to Bagwell.

He is survived by his daughter, Dee Haslam, and her husband, Jimmy; grandchildren James Bagwell Haslam, Whitney Haslam Johnson and her husband, JW, Cynthia Haslam Arnholt and her husband, David; and six great-grandchildren. Bagwell is preceded in death by his wife, Sue, son Ross, parents Charles and Jeanette Bagwell, brother Barney and in-laws Ed and Naomi Burchfield, Dr. Dewey Thomas and Rhea and Jim Copeland.

Bagwell also leaves behind Carmita Wright, his assistant of 38 years, and his caregivers.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Cherokee Country Club on Dec. 9, 2023, at 11 a.m. followed by a receiving of friends between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Lakeshore Park, 5930 Lyons View Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919; Emerald Youth Foundation, 1014 Heiskell Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37921; and the University of Tennessee Medical Center Pastoral Care, 1924 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920.

