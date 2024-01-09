When will the new Ross clothing store open in Shiloh? Here’s what we know so far

Attention shoppers, Shiloh is closer to seeing the opening of a new Ross Dress For Less store at Green Mount Crossing shopping center.

As construction of the new store nears completion and signage is installed, the site will have final inspections and permit approvals, likely in late January into February, according to Mayor Bob Weilmuenster.

He said that from there, Ross will stock the store and hire and train staff and that the store will tentatively open in March.

He added that there could be a soft opening before the grand opening.

The new building at 3800 Green Mount Crossing Drive is the site of a new Ross Dress For Less clothing store, which will likely open in March.

Ross Dress For Less is located at 3800 Green Mount Crossing Drive, the former site of a Michaels store.

Michaels moved to 3500 Green Mount Crossing Drive, which previously housed a World Market store.

World Market closed in early 2019.

The old Michaels building was demolished in February 2023 to make way for Ross Dress For Less because the retailer wanted a new, larger store footprint, according to Weilmuenster.

There should be no issues with mine subsidence, which has been remediated and the mine filled, he said.

Ross Dress For Less has two other metro-east locations at 6005 N. Illinois St. in Fairview Heights, and at 6610 Edwardsville Crossing Drive in Edwardsville.

Job positions are currently available for the Shiloh store and can be viewed at jobs.rossstores.com.

For more information about Ross Dress For Less, visit rossstores.com.