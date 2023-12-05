Ross County Grand Jury indicts man for arson

CHILLICOTHE — A Ross County Grand Jury indicted a Chillicothe man after he allegedly started a fire in Ross County Job And Family Services offices, said Jenna Hornyak, an investigator for the Ross County Prosecutor's Office.

Brandon Garrison was charged with one count of arson, a fourth-degree felony, for an incident that took place on Oct. 30 of this year. Officers were called to the offices on Western Avenue after smelling smoke in a bathroom stall. The defendant had locked himself inside the bathroom and once officers were able to obtain access to the stall they found toilet paper having been burnt and a lighter on the defendant.

Garrison faces up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine.

A homeless man, Shane Seyfang was indicted for assault, a fourth-degree felony, and obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony for an incident that took place on Nov. 3 involving the defendant and officers where the defendant allegedly shoved an officer after being grabbed.

Seyfang faces up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine for the assault and up to 12 months and a $2,500 fine for obstructing official business.

Jason Mault II was charged with burglary, a second-degree felony, for an incident that took place on Sep. 5. Mault faces up to 8 years in jail and a $15,000 fine.

Matthew S. Shoemaker was charged with rape, a first-degree felony, and burglary, a second-degree felony. The incident took place on Oct. 27 and involved the defendant allegedly breaking into the house of the victim who was sleeping and asked Shoemaker to not hurt her. While he was taking his pants off the victim ran to a neighboring house for help and later told officers where the defendant had gone to after the incident, according to the prosecutor's office.

Shoemaker faces up to 11 years and a $20,000 fine for rape and up to eight years and a $15,000 fine for burglary.

There were 10 cases presented at grand jury on Dec. 1 and all were returned as true bills.

Shelby Reeves is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. You can email her at SReeves@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @Shelby_Reeves_

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Ross County Grand Jury indicts man with rape and burglary